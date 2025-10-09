The enemy is trying to cut off communication with Sumy and Chernihiv regions - "Ukrzaliznytsia"
The head of the board of "Ukrzaliznytsia" Oleksandr Pertsovskyi stated that the enemy continues to strike in order to block the main and reserve routes to the frontline territories. Passengers of trains going to Sumy, Konotop, Shostka and other cities of the region will be delivered by bus transfers.
They strike to block the main routes, and also try to block the reserve ones. Passengers of trains heading to Sumy, Konotop, Shostka, and other cities in the region will be transported by bus transfers, currently at a safe distance from the affected areas.
Pertsovskyi added that work is underway with the Sumy and Chernihiv regional military administrations, and the mayors of Konotop, Shostka, and Nizhyn, to promptly organize transfers.
