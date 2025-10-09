The enemy is trying to cut off communication with Sumy and Chernihiv regions - "Ukrzaliznytsia"

The enemy continues strikes aimed at cutting off communication with frontline territories, particularly Sumy and Chernihiv regions. This was stated by the chairman of the board of "Ukrzaliznytsia" Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, as reported by UNN.

They strike to block the main routes, and also try to block the reserve ones. Passengers of trains heading to Sumy, Konotop, Shostka, and other cities in the region will be transported by bus transfers, currently at a safe distance from the affected areas. - reported the chairman of the board of "UZ".

Additionally

Pertsovskyi added that work is underway with the Sumy and Chernihiv regional military administrations, and the mayors of Konotop, Shostka, and Nizhyn, to promptly organize transfers.

"Ukrzaliznytsia" canceled a number of trains due to the security situation: list of routes