Exclusive
11:29 AM • 3610 views
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
09:40 AM • 16563 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your wallet
Exclusive
09:10 AM • 21400 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
08:36 AM • 15444 views
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
08:06 AM • 16041 views
Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations
Exclusive
07:35 AM • 25558 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
07:20 AM • 15380 views
Russian strikes destroyed over half of Ukraine's gas production - Bloomberg
October 9, 05:56 AM • 15329 views
Odesa region attacked by Russian drones at night: 5 injured, port damaged, power outagesPhotoVideo
October 9, 01:15 AM • 16665 views
"Historic achievement": Netanyahu and Trump congratulated each other on the peace agreement and agreed to meet in Israel
October 8, 07:17 PM • 26587 views
Which countries does Ukraine plan to introduce multiple citizenship with: the government has defined criteria
Publications
Exclusives
The enemy is trying to cut off communication with Sumy and Chernihiv regions - "Ukrzaliznytsia"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 688 views

The head of the board of "Ukrzaliznytsia" Oleksandr Pertsovskyi stated that the enemy continues to strike in order to block the main and reserve routes to the frontline territories. Passengers of trains going to Sumy, Konotop, Shostka and other cities of the region will be delivered by bus transfers.

The enemy is trying to cut off communication with Sumy and Chernihiv regions - "Ukrzaliznytsia"

The enemy continues strikes aimed at cutting off communication with frontline territories, particularly Sumy and Chernihiv regions. This was stated by the chairman of the board of "Ukrzaliznytsia" Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, as reported by UNN.

They strike to block the main routes, and also try to block the reserve ones. Passengers of trains heading to Sumy, Konotop, Shostka, and other cities in the region will be transported by bus transfers, currently at a safe distance from the affected areas.

- reported the chairman of the board of "UZ".

Additionally

Pertsovskyi added that work is underway with the Sumy and Chernihiv regional military administrations, and the mayors of Konotop, Shostka, and Nizhyn, to promptly organize transfers.

"Ukrzaliznytsia" canceled a number of trains due to the security situation: list of routes

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Konotop
Sumy Oblast
Ukrainian Railways
Chernihiv Oblast
Shostka
Sumy