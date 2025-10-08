"Ukrzaliznytsia" canceled a number of trains due to the security situation: list of routes

Due to the Russian shelling of Poltava region on the night of October 7, "Ukrzaliznytsia" announced changes in the movement of suburban trains. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel "Ukrzaliznytsia: suburban trains".

Details

It is noted that some suburban trains will run with reserve diesel locomotives, so delays in the schedule are possible.

Thus, on October 8, the following will temporarily not run:

No. 6572/6654 Poltava-Pivdenna - Berestyn - Orilka;

No. 6655/6577 Orilka - Berestyn - Poltava-Pivdenna;

No. 6356 Poltava-Pivdenna - Ohultsi;

No. 6353 Ohultsi - Poltava-Pivdenna;

No. 6903 Nizhyn - Kyiv-Volynskyi.

"We are working on a full restoration of suburban train services in the region, and we will inform you about updates as quickly as possible," the company assures.

Recall

On the night of October 7, Russian troops attacked energy and railway infrastructure in Poltava and Sumy regions. A locomotive depot in Poltava was hit, power outages and train delays were recorded.

