Russia damaged Sumy region's railway infrastructure: 4 trains delayed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 746 views

On Wednesday, October 1, the Russian army shelled the Sumy region, damaging infrastructure and cutting off power to sections, which led to the delay of four trains. Ukrzaliznytsia is preparing backup diesel locomotives and waiting for the all-clear to resume traffic.

On Wednesday, October 1, the Russian army shelled Sumy Oblast. The attack caused damage and power outages, which led to train delays. This is reported by UNN with reference to "Ukrzaliznytsia".

Due to shelling in Sumy region, we have infrastructure damage and power outages, we have prepared reserve locomotives

- the post says

Ukrzaliznytsia reported that they are currently waiting for the alarm to be called off to inspect the track, ensure the "gauge" and continue movement. It is known that four flights are currently delayed. Among them are trains:

  • №779/780 Kyiv-Sumy (+02:57);
    • №787/788 Kyiv-Shostka (+01:05);
      • №773/774 Shostka-Kyiv (+03:30);
        • №143/144 Sumy-Lviv (+01:40).

          The company informed that depending on the train's stopping point, passengers are either in station shelters or in carriages.

          "Our dispatchers are closely monitoring the security situation in the region, and locomotive crews are preparing to catch up on the schedule," Ukrzaliznytsia added.

          Recall

          Ukrzaliznytsia CEO Oleksandr Pertsovskyi reported that Russia has been systematically attacking Ukrainian railway tracks since summer, using new tactics of long-range kamikaze drones. This leads to train traffic interruptions for 6-12 hours and increased diesel fuel costs.

