Night enemy shelling affected train traffic in the Chernihiv direction - Ukrzaliznytsia

The night enemy shelling still affects train traffic in the Chernihiv direction, travel time has been increased for services to/from Chernihiv, Sumy and Shostka, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"The consequences of the night shelling still prevent trains in the Chernihiv direction from returning to their usual schedule," the report says.

As noted by UZ, "traffic in the Nizhyn direction throughout the day is provided by reserve diesel locomotives, which increases travel time for services to/from Chernihiv, Sumy and Shostka."

As always in such situations, UZ reported, "we took care of transfers, connections and apologetic "hugs" in the application." And representatives of Central Kitchen, as noted, are providing lunches today for 600 passengers on the three most delayed trains.

