Russian attack on Chernihiv region on September 30: energy infrastructure object hit, 26,000 subscribers without electricity

On the morning of September 30, Russian occupiers attacked an energy infrastructure facility in the Bobrovytsia district of Chernihiv Oblast. This was reported by UNN with reference to "Chernihivoblenergo".

Details

As a result of the strike, more than 26,000 subscribers in the city of Bobrovytsia and nearby settlements were left without electricity.

Energy workers have already started restoring electricity supply, but it will be carried out taking into account the security situation - the message says.

Recall

On the night of September 30, Russian occupiers attacked the village of Chernechchyna, Sumy Oblast, with an attack drone. Due to the hit on a residential building, an entire family with two sons aged 6 and 4, respectively, died.