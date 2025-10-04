Residents of Shostka and parts of Sumy region are asked to limit gas use after a massive Russian attack

Shostka Mayor Mykola Noha called on city residents to minimize natural gas consumption after a massive shelling by Russia. According to him, this will help avoid system failures, UNN writes with reference to the mayor's post.

Due to the massive, unprecedentedly powerful attack by the Russian aggressor, we ask everyone to limit the use of natural gas as much as possible! This will make it possible to prevent system failure, monitor gas appliances - the mayor's post reads.

As reported by the Sumy branch of "Gazmerezhi", residents of the settlements of Voronizh, Bohdanka, Obrazhiivka, Kovtunove, Myronivka, Krupets, and Shkyrmanivka should also temporarily limit natural gas consumption.

Please minimize the use of gas appliances until emergency recovery work is completed. This is necessary to stabilize pressure in the network and ensure consumer safety. - the specialists urged.

Recall

As a result of the Russian army's strikes on critical infrastructure in Sumy region, Shostka and part of Shostka district were de-energized. Energy workers are working to restore electricity supply.