Russian attack on Chernihiv: emergency rescue operations continue

$42.150.05
49.680.05
ukenru
04:14 PM • 3782 views
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 23460 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 09:42 AM • 25169 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
December 25, 09:37 AM • 28662 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 25, 09:14 AM • 21429 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM • 18700 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM • 14580 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 54072 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 70843 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 33085 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
3.9m/s
73%
761mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charityDecember 25, 07:24 AM • 21504 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investorDecember 25, 08:09 AM • 20491 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"VideoDecember 25, 09:48 AM • 13365 views
Ukrainian refugee leaves British college that told her to "learn Russian"December 25, 10:37 AM • 28051 views
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photosPhoto02:14 PM • 6628 views
Publications
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 23451 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 54069 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 39680 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 70839 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 57618 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Charles III
Mykola Leontovych
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
Great Britain
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania TrumpVideo04:41 PM • 1886 views
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a motherVideo03:24 PM • 4392 views
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photosPhoto02:14 PM • 6710 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"VideoDecember 25, 09:48 AM • 13423 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investorDecember 25, 08:09 AM • 20553 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Mercedes-Benz Zetros
YouTube

Russian attack on Chernihiv: emergency rescue operations continue

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

In Chernihiv, 40 rescuers and 7 units of State Emergency Service equipment continue emergency rescue operations after the enemy strike that destroyed floors of a residential building. State Emergency Service psychologists provided assistance to 100 victims.

Russian attack on Chernihiv: emergency rescue operations continue

In Chernihiv, rescuers continue emergency rescue operations. 40 rescuers and 7 units of equipment are involved in the work, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

At the site of the enemy strike, units of the State Emergency Service of Chernihiv region are working continuously.

As a result of the hit, the 2nd to 4th floors of a residential building were destroyed. Rescuers are dismantling damaged structures using special equipment and machinery.

- the report says.

The State Emergency Service added that 40 rescuers and 7 units of equipment are involved in the work. Invincibility points have been deployed.

Psychologists of the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 100 citizens affected by the attack.

In Chernihiv, 8 people have already been injured due to a Russian strike on an apartment building: consequences shown25.12.25, 16:37 • 1926 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine