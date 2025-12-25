Russian attack on Chernihiv: emergency rescue operations continue

In Chernihiv, rescuers continue emergency rescue operations. 40 rescuers and 7 units of equipment are involved in the work, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

At the site of the enemy strike, units of the State Emergency Service of Chernihiv region are working continuously.

As a result of the hit, the 2nd to 4th floors of a residential building were destroyed. Rescuers are dismantling damaged structures using special equipment and machinery. - the report says.

The State Emergency Service added that 40 rescuers and 7 units of equipment are involved in the work. Invincibility points have been deployed.

Psychologists of the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 100 citizens affected by the attack.

