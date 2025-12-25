In Chernihiv, 8 people have already been injured due to a Russian strike on an apartment building: consequences shown

The number of victims of the Russian attack on a high-rise building in Chernihiv on Christmas Day increased to 8, said the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Vyacheslav Chaus on Thursday in Telegra, writes UNN.

An enemy UAV hit a five-story building in Chernihiv. Very cruel. On Christmas Day. Right in the middle of the day. People were at home. One person died - an 80-year-old woman. Another 8 people were injured. Three of them are in serious condition. These are preliminary figures - Chaus wrote.

Details

According to the head of the RMA, the drone hit an apartment on the third floor, the destruction is significant.

"Rescue operations are ongoing. Firefighters are extinguishing the fire. All relevant services are working. Volunteers. An invincibility point has been set up on site. All victims are being provided with the necessary assistance," Chaus said.

The State Emergency Service and the National Police showed the consequences of the Russian attack in Chernihiv.

Recall

Earlier, 5 injured and one dead person were reported.

Enemy attack on Chernihiv: one person killed, five wounded