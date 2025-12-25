$42.150.05
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Financial Times

In Chernihiv, 8 people have already been injured due to a Russian strike on an apartment building: consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

The number of people injured in the Russian UAV strike on a five-story building in Chernihiv has risen to 8, three of whom are in serious condition. An 80-year-old woman died, and the drone hit an apartment on the third floor.

In Chernihiv, 8 people have already been injured due to a Russian strike on an apartment building: consequences shown

The number of victims of the Russian attack on a high-rise building in Chernihiv on Christmas Day increased to 8, said the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Vyacheslav Chaus on Thursday in Telegra, writes UNN.

An enemy UAV hit a five-story building in Chernihiv. Very cruel. On Christmas Day. Right in the middle of the day. People were at home. One person died - an 80-year-old woman. Another 8 people were injured. Three of them are in serious condition. These are preliminary figures

- Chaus wrote.

Details

According to the head of the RMA, the drone hit an apartment on the third floor, the destruction is significant.

"Rescue operations are ongoing. Firefighters are extinguishing the fire. All relevant services are working. Volunteers. An invincibility point has been set up on site. All victims are being provided with the necessary assistance," Chaus said.

The State Emergency Service and the National Police showed the consequences of the Russian attack in Chernihiv.

Recall

Earlier, 5 injured and one dead person were reported.

