Return from 17-year exile: Opposition leader Tarique Rahman arrives in Bangladesh ahead of elections

$42.150.05
49.680.05
ukenru
04:14 PM • 3944 views
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 23708 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 09:42 AM • 25443 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
December 25, 09:37 AM • 29037 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 25, 09:14 AM • 21550 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM • 18762 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM • 14625 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 54206 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 70986 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 33114 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
3.9m/s
73%
761mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investorDecember 25, 08:09 AM • 20663 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"VideoDecember 25, 09:48 AM • 13527 views
Ukrainian refugee leaves British college that told her to "learn Russian"December 25, 10:37 AM • 28847 views
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photosPhoto02:14 PM • 6892 views
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a motherVideo03:24 PM • 4468 views
Publications
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 23708 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 54206 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 39782 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 70986 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 57733 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Charles III
Mykola Leontovych
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
Great Britain
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania TrumpVideo04:41 PM • 2030 views
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a motherVideo03:24 PM • 4508 views
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photosPhoto02:14 PM • 6938 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"VideoDecember 25, 09:48 AM • 13555 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investorDecember 25, 08:09 AM • 20694 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Mercedes-Benz Zetros
YouTube

Return from 17-year exile: Opposition leader Tarique Rahman arrives in Bangladesh ahead of elections

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

Acting chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, Tarique Rahman, arrived in Dhaka after almost 17 years in London. His return is seen as a key stage in the party's preparations for the general election in February.

Return from 17-year exile: Opposition leader Tarique Rahman arrives in Bangladesh ahead of elections

On Thursday, the acting chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Tarique Rahman, returned to Dhaka after almost 17 years in London. His arrival is seen as a key stage in the party's preparations for the general election scheduled for February. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Rahman, who is the son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, was met at the airport by hundreds of thousands of supporters. Enhanced security measures were introduced in the city, as the 60-year-old politician is considered the main contender for the post of head of government. 

Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina sentenced to death17.11.25, 11:25 • 3798 views

Rahman has remotely led the party since 2008, while in forced exile in Britain.

Challenges of the transitional period

The return of the opposition leader comes against the backdrop of the interim government's work under the leadership of Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus. The administration's main goal is to stabilize the country after a two-year period of protests and political chaos.

Despite the authorities' promises to hold transparent elections, the situation in Bangladesh remains tense due to recent attacks on the media and cases of sporadic violence. For the BNP, Tarique Rahman's return is a strategic step aimed at consolidating the electorate before the decisive vote.

In Bangladesh, opposition leader Khaleda is in critical condition: her son says he cannot return home30.11.25, 11:19 • 16936 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Reuters
Bangladesh
London