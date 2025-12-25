Return from 17-year exile: Opposition leader Tarique Rahman arrives in Bangladesh ahead of elections
Acting chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, Tarique Rahman, arrived in Dhaka after almost 17 years in London. His return is seen as a key stage in the party's preparations for the general election in February.
On Thursday, the acting chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Tarique Rahman, returned to Dhaka after almost 17 years in London. His arrival is seen as a key stage in the party's preparations for the general election scheduled for February. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.
Details
Rahman, who is the son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, was met at the airport by hundreds of thousands of supporters. Enhanced security measures were introduced in the city, as the 60-year-old politician is considered the main contender for the post of head of government.
Rahman has remotely led the party since 2008, while in forced exile in Britain.
Challenges of the transitional period
The return of the opposition leader comes against the backdrop of the interim government's work under the leadership of Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus. The administration's main goal is to stabilize the country after a two-year period of protests and political chaos.
Despite the authorities' promises to hold transparent elections, the situation in Bangladesh remains tense due to recent attacks on the media and cases of sporadic violence. For the BNP, Tarique Rahman's return is a strategic step aimed at consolidating the electorate before the decisive vote.
