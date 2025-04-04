Bangladesh

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15702 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28664 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64760 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213802 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122604 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391884 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310758 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213748 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244221 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255102 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
2m/s
58%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22812 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45338 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131790 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14877 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14157 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131857 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213803 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391885 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254342 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310758 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3096 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14195 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45392 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72101 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57192 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Bangladesh

News by theme

Earthquake in Myanmar: death toll rises to 694, more than 1,500 people injured

In Myanmar, a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7. 7 has killed 694 people and injured 1,670. The epicenter was near Mandalay, and tremors were felt in several Asian countries.

News of the World • March 29, 05:03 AM • 14907 views

Earthquake in Southeast Asia: dozens of victims and destruction in Thailand, Myanmar and other countries

A powerful earthquake struck Southeast Asia, killing more than 30 people. A skyscraper was destroyed in Thailand, a mosque collapsed in Myanmar, and there are casualties and missing persons.

News of the World • March 28, 12:13 PM • 151026 views

Mother Language Day, Guide Day and Church Holiday - what is celebrated on February 21

On February 21, the world celebrates International Mother Language Day, established by UNESCO in 1999. On the same day, the World Guide Day is celebrated, and an online dictation in the Crimean Tatar language will be held.

Society • February 21, 04:30 AM • 117357 views

International Dessert Day, Hijab Day: what else is celebrated on February 1

On February 1, the world celebrates International Dessert Day, founded by American confectioner Angie Dudley. This day also marks World Hijab Day and the beginning of Interfaith Relations Week.

Society • February 1, 05:00 AM • 36886 views

The world is gearing up for a struggle for gas supplies this year - Bloomberg

Europe will need 10% more LNG in 2024 to make up for the shortfall after transit through Ukraine is halted. The situation may lead to price competition with Asian countries for gas supplies.

Economy • January 13, 08:43 AM • 27365 views

India tightens border security after Bangladesh's annexation threat

An adviser to Bangladesh's interim leader claims three Indian states with a Bengali population. India has stepped up border security after threats to annex territories.

News of the World • January 5, 06:44 AM • 30738 views

The seller of a banana for 35 cents found out about its resale for 6 6.2 million at auction

The banana, bought from a street vendor for 35 cents, became part of the art installation "comedian" and was sold at Sotheby's for. 6.2 million. The fruit seller was shocked to learn of this a few days later.

News of the World • November 29, 09:23 AM • 103512 views

The Hague prosecutor's office is requesting an arrest warrant for the head of the Myanmar junta

The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court is asking for an arrest warrant for General Min Aung Hlaing. He is accused of crimes against humanity against the Rohingya Muslim minority.

News of the World • November 27, 03:34 PM • 17398 views

2024 is likely to be the first year with an average temperature above 1.5°C

2024 could be the first year when global warming reaches 1. 5°C above pre-industrial levels. The El Niño phenomenon and CO₂ emissions will lead to extreme weather conditions around the world.

News of the World • November 13, 09:18 AM • 17205 views

Italian court again blocks deportation of migrants to Albania

A court in Italy has ordered the return of seven migrants from a center in Albania, where they were sent under a bilateral agreement. The decision drew criticism from Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, who accused the judges of politicization.

News of the World • November 12, 04:31 AM • 21658 views

Bangladesh's Central Bank Governor accuses oligarchs of “robbing” financial institutions of nearly $17 billion

The Governor of the Central Bank of Bangladesh announced the withdrawal of $16. 7 billion through schemes with loans and inflated import bills. The embezzlement took place with the support of the state during the rule of former Prime Minister Hasina.

News of the World • October 28, 09:24 AM • 16719 views

Italian court rules to return group of migrants taken to Albania

A Rome court has ruled that the detention of 12 migrants in Albania is illegal and ordered their return to Italy. The decision concerns a group of 16 people sent to Albania under a new bilateral agreement.

News of the World • October 19, 03:54 AM • 27495 views

Bangladesh issues arrest warrant for former prime minister for crimes against humanity during protests in the country

Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is accused of crimes against humanity during the protests. The court ordered the arrest of her and 45 other people, including former ministers who fled the country.

News of the World • October 18, 01:23 AM • 18655 views

Italy sends first migrants to Albania under new agreement

Italy has made the first departure of 16 migrants to Albania under the new agreement. The migrants intercepted in the Mediterranean will be screened and will be able to apply for asylum or repatriate.

News of the World • October 15, 03:22 AM • 17871 views

Winners of the Alternative Nobel Prize announced in Stockholm

The Right-Livelihood-Stiftung has announced the winners of its alternative Nobel Prize. The winners include a Palestinian human rights activist, activists from the Philippines and Mozambique, and a British research project.

News of the World • October 3, 11:48 AM • 12957 views

Fashion brands cut orders in Bangladesh after unrest caused delivery delays - FT

Leading fashion brands are shifting orders from Bangladesh due to unrest following the fall of the government of Sheikh Hasina. Factories have been closed, some have been burned, leading to supply delays and loss of trust from international companies.

Economy • August 15, 09:29 AM • 27110 views

The US denies involvement in the overthrow of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Hasina

The United States said it did not participate in the overthrow of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Hasina. This denial came after Hasina's accusations that the United States was involved in her ouster in order to gain control of the island of St. Martin.

News of the World • August 13, 07:53 AM • 17772 views

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to head Bangladesh's interim government

Muhammad Yunus was appointed head of the interim government of Bangladesh after the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The decision was made following a meeting between the president and leaders of the student movement against discrimination.

Economy • August 6, 09:46 PM • 41477 views

Bangladeshi Prime Minister resigns and flees the country amid mass protests in the country

Sheikha Hasina left her residence in Dhaka after it was stormed by protesters. The resignation comes amid massive unrest that has killed about 300 people over the past month.

News of the World • August 5, 11:29 AM • 17141 views

UN calls for an end to violence during protests in Bangladesh

The UN Human Rights Ombudsman has called on the Bangladeshi government to stop repressing peaceful protesters.

Society • August 4, 11:53 PM • 27853 views

August 4: International Smoky Leopard Day, Champagne Birthday

Due to uncontrolled deforestation and poaching, smoky leopards are on the verge of extinction. These animals are listed in the Red Book.

UNN Lite • August 4, 03:11 AM • 109602 views

Mass riots in Bangladesh: about 1200 detained, 173 killed

Mass protests against employment quotas continue in Bangladesh. According to AFP, about 1,200 people have been detained, and at least 173 people, including police officers, have been killed.

News of the World • July 23, 07:21 AM • 18366 views

Bangladesh reports first casualties after powerful cyclone floods coastal villages

The first cyclone of the year, Cyclone Remal, flooded coastal villages in Bangladesh and India's West Bengal, forcing the evacuation of nearly 800,000 people from coastal villages.

News of the World • May 27, 11:43 AM • 15294 views

Bangladesh evacuates hundreds of thousands of people as powerful cyclone approaches

Almost 800,000 people were evacuated from vulnerable areas of Bangladesh due to the approach of a powerful cyclone over the Bay of Bengal.

Society • May 27, 02:40 AM • 31907 views

Extreme weather threatens education: Asian governments close schools due to extreme heat

Unprecedented heat waves in Asia and Africa have forced governments to close schools, highlighting how climate change threatens the education of millions of children.

News of the World • May 9, 06:11 PM • 29145 views

Vietnam experiences the longest heat wave in 30 years, hundreds of thousands of fish die in reservoirs in the south of the country

Vietnam is experiencing the longest heat wave in 30 years, which has caused water levels to drop and up to 200 tons of fish to die in reservoirs in the south of the country.

News of the World • May 3, 04:40 PM • 24639 views

Schools closed due to heat wave in Bangladesh reopened amid concerns over exam preparations

Schools in Bangladesh reopened on Sunday despite the ongoing heatwave and temperatures expected to rise above 40°C.

News of the World • April 29, 05:39 AM • 17650 views

Somali pirates release Bangladeshi cargo ship after paying ransom

Somali pirates have released the seized Bangladeshi cargo ship MV Abdullah after receiving a $5 million ransom from the ship's owners.

Crimes and emergencies • April 14, 07:40 PM • 26811 views

The International Women's Award for Courage was presented in Washington, DC

The U. S. Secretary of State has awarded the 2022 International Women's Prize for Courage to 12 women from around the world who have advocated for human rights and gender equality at the risk of their lives.

News of the World • March 5, 03:47 AM • 27709 views

Shopping center burns in Bangladesh: at least 43 people killed

A fire in a six-story shopping center in the Bangladeshi capital killed at least 45 people and injured dozens.

News of the World • March 1, 10:00 AM • 26827 views