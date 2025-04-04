In Myanmar, a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7. 7 has killed 694 people and injured 1,670. The epicenter was near Mandalay, and tremors were felt in several Asian countries.
A powerful earthquake struck Southeast Asia, killing more than 30 people. A skyscraper was destroyed in Thailand, a mosque collapsed in Myanmar, and there are casualties and missing persons.
On February 21, the world celebrates International Mother Language Day, established by UNESCO in 1999. On the same day, the World Guide Day is celebrated, and an online dictation in the Crimean Tatar language will be held.
On February 1, the world celebrates International Dessert Day, founded by American confectioner Angie Dudley. This day also marks World Hijab Day and the beginning of Interfaith Relations Week.
Europe will need 10% more LNG in 2024 to make up for the shortfall after transit through Ukraine is halted. The situation may lead to price competition with Asian countries for gas supplies.
An adviser to Bangladesh's interim leader claims three Indian states with a Bengali population. India has stepped up border security after threats to annex territories.
The banana, bought from a street vendor for 35 cents, became part of the art installation "comedian" and was sold at Sotheby's for. 6.2 million. The fruit seller was shocked to learn of this a few days later.
The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court is asking for an arrest warrant for General Min Aung Hlaing. He is accused of crimes against humanity against the Rohingya Muslim minority.
2024 could be the first year when global warming reaches 1. 5°C above pre-industrial levels. The El Niño phenomenon and CO₂ emissions will lead to extreme weather conditions around the world.
A court in Italy has ordered the return of seven migrants from a center in Albania, where they were sent under a bilateral agreement. The decision drew criticism from Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, who accused the judges of politicization.
The Governor of the Central Bank of Bangladesh announced the withdrawal of $16. 7 billion through schemes with loans and inflated import bills. The embezzlement took place with the support of the state during the rule of former Prime Minister Hasina.
A Rome court has ruled that the detention of 12 migrants in Albania is illegal and ordered their return to Italy. The decision concerns a group of 16 people sent to Albania under a new bilateral agreement.
Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is accused of crimes against humanity during the protests. The court ordered the arrest of her and 45 other people, including former ministers who fled the country.
Italy has made the first departure of 16 migrants to Albania under the new agreement. The migrants intercepted in the Mediterranean will be screened and will be able to apply for asylum or repatriate.
The Right-Livelihood-Stiftung has announced the winners of its alternative Nobel Prize. The winners include a Palestinian human rights activist, activists from the Philippines and Mozambique, and a British research project.
Leading fashion brands are shifting orders from Bangladesh due to unrest following the fall of the government of Sheikh Hasina. Factories have been closed, some have been burned, leading to supply delays and loss of trust from international companies.
The United States said it did not participate in the overthrow of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Hasina. This denial came after Hasina's accusations that the United States was involved in her ouster in order to gain control of the island of St. Martin.
Muhammad Yunus was appointed head of the interim government of Bangladesh after the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The decision was made following a meeting between the president and leaders of the student movement against discrimination.
Sheikha Hasina left her residence in Dhaka after it was stormed by protesters. The resignation comes amid massive unrest that has killed about 300 people over the past month.
The UN Human Rights Ombudsman has called on the Bangladeshi government to stop repressing peaceful protesters.
Due to uncontrolled deforestation and poaching, smoky leopards are on the verge of extinction. These animals are listed in the Red Book.
Mass protests against employment quotas continue in Bangladesh. According to AFP, about 1,200 people have been detained, and at least 173 people, including police officers, have been killed.
The first cyclone of the year, Cyclone Remal, flooded coastal villages in Bangladesh and India's West Bengal, forcing the evacuation of nearly 800,000 people from coastal villages.
Almost 800,000 people were evacuated from vulnerable areas of Bangladesh due to the approach of a powerful cyclone over the Bay of Bengal.
Unprecedented heat waves in Asia and Africa have forced governments to close schools, highlighting how climate change threatens the education of millions of children.
Vietnam is experiencing the longest heat wave in 30 years, which has caused water levels to drop and up to 200 tons of fish to die in reservoirs in the south of the country.
Schools in Bangladesh reopened on Sunday despite the ongoing heatwave and temperatures expected to rise above 40°C.
Somali pirates have released the seized Bangladeshi cargo ship MV Abdullah after receiving a $5 million ransom from the ship's owners.
The U. S. Secretary of State has awarded the 2022 International Women's Prize for Courage to 12 women from around the world who have advocated for human rights and gender equality at the risk of their lives.
A fire in a six-story shopping center in the Bangladeshi capital killed at least 45 people and injured dozens.