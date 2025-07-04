Bus overturns in Germany: Ukrainians among injured - media

A Flixbus bus, en route to Vienna, veered off the A19 highway near Röbel in Germany and overturned into a ditch. More than 30 people were injured, including one seriously. Among the injured are Ukrainians. This was reported by UNN with reference to NDR.

Details

It is reported that the accident occurred on the night of July 4, after 2:30 AM. The Flixbus bus, traveling from Copenhagen to Vienna, veered off the road in the Mecklenburg Lake District and overturned into a ditch.

According to the police, there were 54 passengers and two bus drivers on board. The damage to property is estimated at approximately half a million euros.

31 people were injured, 25 of them lightly, and six seriously. One person was trapped and was freed two hours later. The man sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Berlin hospital by rescue helicopter. According to the police, those with minor injuries were taken to eight surrounding hospitals. Uninjured passengers were taken to Röbel.

The causes of the accident are being established. A large group of rescuers, including helicopters and police, was involved in eliminating the consequences of the accident. Traffic on the highway was blocked for several hours.

According to the carrier, among the passengers were people of 23 nationalities, including Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Poland, Ukraine, France, Syria, China, Australia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Romania, Turkey, India, Georgia, Bangladesh, Italy, Mexico, Canada, and Japan.

The circumstances of the incident are being investigated by the police. Flixbus has issued a statement regarding the accident and promised to provide assistance to the victims.

