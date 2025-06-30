MFA on the accident with Ukrainians in Romania: among the injured is a citizen of Ukraine

On the night of June 30, near the Romanian city of Bacău, a road accident occurred involving a passenger bus of a Ukrainian carrier, which was carrying 60 citizens of Ukraine. As a result of the accident, a Romanian citizen died, one Ukrainian woman and two more Romanian citizens received injuries of varying degrees of severity. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed journalists about this, as reported by UNN.

According to information from the consular department of the Embassy of Ukraine in Romania, on the night of June 30, a road accident occurred near the city of Bacău (Nicolae Bălcescu commune, Romania) involving a passenger bus of a Ukrainian carrier (the vehicle was carrying 60 citizens of Ukraine), which was traveling on the Ukraine – Bulgaria route, and a minivan with Romanian registration (the vehicle was carrying 5 citizens of Romania) - reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It is reported that as a result of the accident, a Romanian citizen died, one Ukrainian woman and two more Romanian citizens received injuries of varying degrees of severity.

The injured citizen of Ukraine was provided with medical assistance on the spot and did not require hospitalization. A criminal case has been opened regarding the accident; Ukrainian drivers were questioned as witnesses. On the same day, citizens of Ukraine continued their journey on another bus provided by the carrier. The Embassy of Ukraine sent an official request to law enforcement agencies to establish the circumstances of the incident. The case is under the control of the Embassy - added the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

