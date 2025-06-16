$41.490.00
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 15, 05:00 AM • 23914 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 14, 06:01 PM • 69937 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
June 14, 01:00 PM • 74197 views
"I'm home. I'm free. I'm in Ukraine": touching photos and videos of Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity
June 14, 12:45 PM • 69733 views
Returning home after an educational exchange, 9 children in the hospital: new details of the accident with Ukrainians in France
June 14, 03:30 AM • 66495 views
World Blood Donor Day, Sevastopol City Day and Furniture Maker's Day: what else is celebrated on June 14
June 13, 07:49 PM • 61810 views
Three Ukrainians killed in tragic road accident in France - Zelenskyy
June 13, 06:18 PM • 52244 views
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada
June 13, 03:24 PM • 115507 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
June 13, 03:04 PM • 69444 views
G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect
Exclusive
June 13, 02:34 PM • 58891 views
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
Fatal accident with Ukrainians in France: driver charged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

The driver of the Ukrainian bus that crashed in France has been charged with involuntary manslaughter. The accident killed four people, including three Ukrainians.

Fatal accident with Ukrainians in France: driver charged

The Paris Prosecutor's Office has charged one of the drivers of the bus carrying Ukrainian children that was involved in an accident on June 13, in which four people died. This is reported by UNN with reference to La Figaro.

Details

One of the drivers of the Ukrainian bus, which was involved in an accident in the French department of Sarthe on Friday, June 14, killing four people, has been formally charged with manslaughter and negligent infliction of bodily injury.

According to Paris Prosecutor Laure Beccault, the bus was carrying Ukrainian teenagers who were in France as part of a school trip.

Both drivers were detained as part of a pre-trial investigation launched by the Le Mans prosecutor's office. 

Their alcohol and drug tests came back negative

- the prosecutor said.

On Saturday, the case was transferred to the Paris prosecutor's office unit specializing in the investigation of collective disasters.

A criminal investigation has been opened into the facts of manslaughter and bodily injury caused by the driver of a vehicle. The driver who was behind the wheel at the time of the accident was formally charged under these articles and is under judicial supervision.

According to a source, the judicial control includes, in particular, a ban on driving motor vehicles and an obligation to appear at the summons of the investigating judge.

As for the second driver, who was not driving the bus at the time of the accident, the precautionary measure of detention was lifted on Saturday evening. Investigative actions in the case are ongoing under the direction of the investigating judge.

On the evening of June 15, the prosecutor reported that the lives of the victims who were in critical or moderate condition were no longer in danger.

Let us remind you

On Friday, June 13, a tragic accident occurred in France involving a Ukrainian bus. It was carrying 46 students and 5 teachers from the Kitsman Professional College of Podilsk State University. The Bukovinians were returning home after an academic exchange with the La Touche agricultural lyceum in Brittany.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reacted to the tragic accident in France, which killed four people, three of whom were citizens of Ukraine.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergenciesOur people abroad
Paris
France
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
