Fatal accident with Ukrainians in France: driver charged

The Paris Prosecutor's Office has charged one of the drivers of the bus carrying Ukrainian children that was involved in an accident on June 13, in which four people died. This is reported by UNN with reference to La Figaro.

Details

One of the drivers of the Ukrainian bus, which was involved in an accident in the French department of Sarthe on Friday, June 14, killing four people, has been formally charged with manslaughter and negligent infliction of bodily injury.

According to Paris Prosecutor Laure Beccault, the bus was carrying Ukrainian teenagers who were in France as part of a school trip.

Both drivers were detained as part of a pre-trial investigation launched by the Le Mans prosecutor's office.

Their alcohol and drug tests came back negative - the prosecutor said.

On Saturday, the case was transferred to the Paris prosecutor's office unit specializing in the investigation of collective disasters.

A criminal investigation has been opened into the facts of manslaughter and bodily injury caused by the driver of a vehicle. The driver who was behind the wheel at the time of the accident was formally charged under these articles and is under judicial supervision.

According to a source, the judicial control includes, in particular, a ban on driving motor vehicles and an obligation to appear at the summons of the investigating judge.

As for the second driver, who was not driving the bus at the time of the accident, the precautionary measure of detention was lifted on Saturday evening. Investigative actions in the case are ongoing under the direction of the investigating judge.

On the evening of June 15, the prosecutor reported that the lives of the victims who were in critical or moderate condition were no longer in danger.

Let us remind you

On Friday, June 13, a tragic accident occurred in France involving a Ukrainian bus. It was carrying 46 students and 5 teachers from the Kitsman Professional College of Podilsk State University. The Bukovinians were returning home after an academic exchange with the La Touche agricultural lyceum in Brittany.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reacted to the tragic accident in France, which killed four people, three of whom were citizens of Ukraine.