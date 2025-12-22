The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over a thousand occupiers in a day, the total enemy losses are approaching 1.2 million - General Staff

$42.340.00
49.590.00
ukenru
01:25 AM • 8106 views
Pillars of fire over Taman: drones paralyzed the work of a strategic port in the Russian Federation
December 21, 08:13 PM • 17488 views
Negotiations in Florida: parties focused on four main documents - Umerov
Exclusive
December 21, 12:47 PM • 24195 views
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
December 21, 09:49 AM • 32718 views
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
December 21, 09:21 AM • 32606 views
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
December 20, 05:28 PM • 44776 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 69891 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 78497 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 45135 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM • 38291 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3.5m/s
89%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump intends to intensify fight against immigration in 2026, despite criticism - ReutersDecember 21, 06:58 PM • 5796 views
Starmer and Trump in Florida discussed the future of UkraineDecember 21, 07:28 PM • 6136 views
Horror star James Ransone dies at 46: medical examiners name causeDecember 21, 09:19 PM • 10032 views
"Honor parents, not send money to Ukraine": Vance named Trump administration's priorities02:55 AM • 4746 views
Miami talks concluded: Putin's special envoy Dmitriev left Florida03:48 AM • 7438 views
Publications
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 22232 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 44958 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 78492 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 116041 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 85255 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Nicolas Maduro
Jeffrey Epstein
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
White House
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 18099 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 19928 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 32147 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhotoDecember 20, 01:40 PM • 54803 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 37809 views
Actual
Technology
Gold
Social network
The Diplomat
Film

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over a thousand occupiers in a day, the total enemy losses are approaching 1.2 million - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine updated data on Russian losses as of the morning of December 22. Over the past day, 1,120 occupiers were eliminated, and the total personnel losses reached 1,197,860 people.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over a thousand occupiers in a day, the total enemy losses are approaching 1.2 million - General Staff

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to confidently dispose of the enemy's manpower and equipment. Over the past day, more than a thousand invaders have been eliminated, and the total number of personnel losses of the Russian army is confidently approaching the mark of 1.2 million people. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this in its Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

Despite relative stability in the sky and at sea, intensive work of Ukrainian artillery and drone operators continues on land. Over the past day, the enemy has lost:

  • personnel: +1,120 people;
    • artillery systems: +10 units;
      • UAVs: +109 units;
        • vehicles: +64 units.

          The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 22.12.25 amounted to approximately: personnel – about 1,197,860 (+1,120) people 

          – states the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

          Results in figures

          As of today, the total losses of occupiers' equipment have reached impressive figures: 11,438 tanks, 23,772 armored vehicles, and over 35,000 artillery systems. The figures for aviation losses (432 aircraft) and air defense systems remained unchanged over the day. The General Staff emphasizes that the data are constantly being updated due to the high intensity of hostilities.

          Pillars of fire over Taman: drones paralyzed the work of a strategic port in the Russian Federation22.12.25, 03:25 • 8092 views

          Stepan Haftko

          War in Ukraine
          War in Ukraine
          Ukraine