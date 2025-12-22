The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over a thousand occupiers in a day, the total enemy losses are approaching 1.2 million - General Staff

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to confidently dispose of the enemy's manpower and equipment. Over the past day, more than a thousand invaders have been eliminated, and the total number of personnel losses of the Russian army is confidently approaching the mark of 1.2 million people. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this in its Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

Despite relative stability in the sky and at sea, intensive work of Ukrainian artillery and drone operators continues on land. Over the past day, the enemy has lost:

personnel: +1,120 people;

artillery systems: +10 units;

UAVs: +109 units;

vehicles: +64 units.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 22.12.25 amounted to approximately: personnel – about 1,197,860 (+1,120) people – states the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Results in figures

As of today, the total losses of occupiers' equipment have reached impressive figures: 11,438 tanks, 23,772 armored vehicles, and over 35,000 artillery systems. The figures for aviation losses (432 aircraft) and air defense systems remained unchanged over the day. The General Staff emphasizes that the data are constantly being updated due to the high intensity of hostilities.

Pillars of fire over Taman: drones paralyzed the work of a strategic port in the Russian Federation