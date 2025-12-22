$42.340.00
"Honor parents, not send money to Ukraine": Vance named Trump administration's priorities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1258 views

J.D. Vance stated that the White House administration prioritizes supporting American retirees over providing financial aid to Ukraine. Funds should be directed to domestic social programs, particularly through tax breaks for the elderly.

"Honor parents, not send money to Ukraine": Vance named Trump administration's priorities

US Vice President J.D. Vance stated that the White House administration prioritizes supporting American retirees over providing financial aid to Ukraine. According to the official, funds should be directed to domestic social programs. Vance made this statement during a conversation with journalists, writes UNN.

Details

Vance explained that the government will focus on economic incentives for the elderly, including tax breaks.

We are helping elderly Americans in retirement, including by eliminating social security taxes, because we believe that we should honor our father and mother, and not send all their money to Ukraine.

– emphasized the Vice President.

This position reflects the intentions of the Donald Trump administration to review the scope of external support in favor of the domestic needs of US citizens.

"There is hope": Vance announces good news regarding the war in Ukraine in the coming weeks05.12.25, 04:35 • 28082 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Retirement age
War in Ukraine
White House
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine