Failure to establish peace in Ukraine is the biggest disappointment in office for US Vice President J.D. Vance. He stated this in an interview with NBC News, reports UNN.

According to Vance, "this Russia-Ukraine affair" has been a source of constant frustration for the entire White House.

I think we really thought – and you've heard the president say it a million times – that this would be the easiest war to resolve. And if you told me that peace in the Middle East would be easier to achieve than peace in Eastern Europe, I would tell you that you're crazy. - said the US Vice President.

At the same time, he added that he remains optimistic.

"I really think we've made a lot of progress, but we're not quite across the finish line yet. I think there's hope – I hope there will be some good news on that front in the next few weeks," Vance summarized.

In November, US Vice President J.D. Vance supported the American "peace plan," emphasizing the need to live "in the real world." He noted that any peace agreement must stop the killing, preserve Ukraine's sovereignty, be acceptable to both sides, and maximize the chances of preventing a new war.

