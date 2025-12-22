Security guarantees for Ukraine are now not only in the hands of the US and other countries, but also in the hands of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

As the authors of the publication note, the shadow on the current negotiations is cast by the failure of the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, according to which Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons, and Russia, the US and Great Britain pledged to ensure the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine's existing borders.

The authors of the publication also note that Zelenskyy, in exchange for a de facto refusal of NATO membership, can receive security guarantees from the United States.

At the same time, according to the authors of the publication, the US believes that "the enemy has a say."

Since bilateral talks between the US and Russia are ongoing in parallel with European and Ukrainian negotiations, Putin's position will be important, whether anyone likes it or not. Russia wants a much broader agreement with the US on European security, as demonstrated by the initial draft of the proposed 28-point peace plan, which was later shortened. But since Putin still refuses to concede his maximalist demands, it remains unclear what Russia will agree to. - the publication says.

Recall

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff called "productive and constructive" a series of talks in Florida aimed at ending the war. He stated that Russia is allegedly "committed to peace."