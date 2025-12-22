$42.250.09
49.470.12
ukenru
07:25 AM • 242 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine depend on Putin - Politico
December 22, 01:25 AM • 13777 views
Pillars of fire over Taman: drones paralyzed the work of a strategic port in the Russian Federation
December 21, 08:13 PM • 27569 views
Negotiations in Florida: parties focused on four main documents - Umerov
Exclusive
December 21, 12:47 PM • 32007 views
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
December 21, 09:49 AM • 40189 views
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
December 21, 09:21 AM • 38166 views
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
December 20, 05:28 PM • 47932 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 72216 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 84984 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 45685 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3.4m/s
88%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Battery boom in China: AI and "green" energy caused record demand01:43 AM • 9272 views
Gold Rush: Precious Metal Price Reaches All-Time High - $438002:28 AM • 4786 views
"Honor parents, not send money to Ukraine": Vance named Trump administration's priorities02:55 AM • 13197 views
Miami talks concluded: Putin's special envoy Dmitriev left Florida03:48 AM • 15438 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over a thousand occupiers in a day, the total enemy losses are approaching 1.2 million - General StaffPhoto04:50 AM • 12632 views
Publications
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 28616 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 51293 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 85032 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 122334 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 91050 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Jeffrey Epstein
Serhiy Lysak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Florida
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 20590 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 22128 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 34159 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhotoDecember 20, 01:40 PM • 57504 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 39618 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Gold
Film
Series

Security guarantees for Ukraine depend on Putin - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 244 views

Security guarantees for Ukraine are not only in the hands of the United States but also the Russian dictator. This is due to the failure of the Budapest Memorandum and ongoing negotiations.

Security guarantees for Ukraine depend on Putin - Politico

Security guarantees for Ukraine are now not only in the hands of the US and other countries, but also in the hands of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

As the authors of the publication note, the shadow on the current negotiations is cast by the failure of the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, according to which Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons, and Russia, the US and Great Britain pledged to ensure the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine's existing borders.

The authors of the publication also note that Zelenskyy, in exchange for a de facto refusal of NATO membership, can receive security guarantees from the United States.

At the same time, according to the authors of the publication, the US believes that "the enemy has a say."

Since bilateral talks between the US and Russia are ongoing in parallel with European and Ukrainian negotiations, Putin's position will be important, whether anyone likes it or not. Russia wants a much broader agreement with the US on European security, as demonstrated by the initial draft of the proposed 28-point peace plan, which was later shortened. But since Putin still refuses to concede his maximalist demands, it remains unclear what Russia will agree to.

 - the publication says.

Recall

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff called "productive and constructive" a series of talks in Florida aimed at ending the war. He stated that Russia is allegedly "committed to peace."

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Nuclear weapons
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
NATO
Great Britain
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine