Volcanic eruption in Ethiopia subsides, leaving destruction and flight cancellations

The eruption of the Hayli-Gubbi volcano in northern Ethiopia, which occurred last weekend, subsided on Tuesday, leaving behind destruction in villages in the Afar region and causing widespread disruptions to air traffic. This is reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Villages in the Afdera district were covered in volcanic ash: residents complained of severe coughing, and livestock could not find clean water and grass.

Two medical teams were dispatched to the affected kebeles (districts), such as Fiya and Nemma-Gubi, to provide mobile medical services — said Abedella Moussa, an official responsible for health in the Afdera district.

Due to ash plumes, airlines canceled numerous flights. Indian carrier Air India canceled 11 international flights, and Akasa Air canceled flights to Jeddah, Kuwait, and Abu Dhabi. An airport representative reported the cancellation of at least seven international flights in New Delhi and delays of more than a dozen others.

Many animals, especially in the two affected Kebeles, cannot drink clean water or eat grass because it is covered in volcanic ash — noted Noor Moussa, a livestock official.

Geologist Atalay Ayele explained that volcanic activity in the region is associated with Ethiopia's active rift system.

This is the first recorded eruption of the Hayli-Gubbi volcano in the last 10,000 years. It will likely last for a short period and then cease until the next cycle — he told the AP agency.

According to meteorologists, the ash cloud is moving across the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea towards China and is expected to dissipate over India by 2:00 PM GMT on Tuesday, allowing normal air traffic to resume.

