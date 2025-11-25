Volcanic eruption in Ethiopia subsides, leaving destruction and flight cancellations

$42.370.10
Zelenskyy wants to meet with Trump, possibly on Thanksgiving, to finalize a peace deal - Yermak
03:19 PM • 10209 views
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
02:59 PM • 11649 views
Axios learned details about the peace plan agreements: it concerns strengthening security guarantees and taking the NATO issue out of the framework
02:47 PM • 11503 views
Heads of intelligence of Ukraine and Russia planned a meeting in Abu Dhabi, Driscoll's arrival was a surprise - media
Exclusive
02:46 PM • 11195 views
It's unconstitutional: the Rada criticized the NABU director's initiative regarding the competition for the Prosecutor General position
01:51 PM • 11735 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP needs special status in case of peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia - IAEA
Exclusive
01:41 PM • 12182 views
The Ministry of Health, at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, is conducting an inspection at the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex, where a patient died
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 23597 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
01:06 PM • 13323 views
US official stated that the Ukrainian delegation agreed with the United States on the terms of a potential peace agreement - reports
01:00 PM • 11509 views
NATO must accelerate the defense of its eastern flank against Russian drones - Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Romania scrambled fighter jets amid Russian attack on Ukraine: detected drone invasion of airspaceNovember 25, 07:50 AM • 40097 views
US Army Secretary Driscoll's meeting with Russians in Abu Dhabi: new details revealedNovember 25, 08:01 AM • 54125 views
Large-scale power outages: over 100,000 consumers left without electricity after Russian attackNovember 25, 08:07 AM • 28172 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 46686 views
Umerov after peace talks in Geneva: there is a "common understanding" on the agreement, Zelenskyy's visit to the US for an agreement with Trump is expected in NovemberNovember 25, 09:24 AM • 19898 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 23599 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Exclusive
November 25, 10:00 AM • 33811 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 85625 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 114363 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 103644 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robot02:23 PM • 6630 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 46787 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 67173 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 68177 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 75351 views
Volcanic eruption in Ethiopia subsides, leaving destruction and flight cancellations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 248 views

The eruption of the Hayli-Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia has subsided, causing destruction in villages in the Afar region and widespread disruptions to air traffic. Residents complained of coughing, and livestock could not find clean water due to volcanic ash.

Volcanic eruption in Ethiopia subsides, leaving destruction and flight cancellations
Photo: AP

The eruption of the Hayli-Gubbi volcano in northern Ethiopia, which occurred last weekend, subsided on Tuesday, leaving behind destruction in villages in the Afar region and causing widespread disruptions to air traffic. This is reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

Villages in the Afdera district were covered in volcanic ash: residents complained of severe coughing, and livestock could not find clean water and grass.

Two medical teams were dispatched to the affected kebeles (districts), such as Fiya and Nemma-Gubi, to provide mobile medical services 

— said Abedella Moussa, an official responsible for health in the Afdera district.

At least five people, including a child, died in Bangladesh due to a 5.5 magnitude earthquake – BBC21.11.25, 19:11 • 3367 views

Due to ash plumes, airlines canceled numerous flights. Indian carrier Air India canceled 11 international flights, and Akasa Air canceled flights to Jeddah, Kuwait, and Abu Dhabi. An airport representative reported the cancellation of at least seven international flights in New Delhi and delays of more than a dozen others.

Photo: AP
Photo: AP

Many animals, especially in the two affected Kebeles, cannot drink clean water or eat grass because it is covered in volcanic ash

— noted Noor Moussa, a livestock official.

Indonesia's Semeru volcano 'wakes up': ash rises over 10,000 meters into the sky, flights restricted19.11.25, 15:08 • 2537 views

Geologist Atalay Ayele explained that volcanic activity in the region is associated with Ethiopia's active rift system.

This is the first recorded eruption of the Hayli-Gubbi volcano in the last 10,000 years. It will likely last for a short period and then cease until the next cycle 

— he told the AP agency.

According to meteorologists, the ash cloud is moving across the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea towards China and is expected to dissipate over India by 2:00 PM GMT on Tuesday, allowing normal air traffic to resume.

Domino Effect: Geologists Unravel Age-Old Mystery of Oceanic Volcanism and Plate Tectonics23.11.25, 05:47 • 4503 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Village
Volcanic eruption
Animals
Arabian Sea
Associated Press
Red Sea
Delhi
Indonesia
Abu Dhabi
India
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
China