Indonesia's Semeru volcano 'wakes up': ash rises over 10,000 meters into the sky, flights restricted
The Semeru volcano erupted in Indonesia, causing a column of ash to rise. Australia issued a warning about the danger to aircraft flights.
A volcanic eruption occurred on Mount Semeru in East Java, Indonesia. This was reported by UNN with reference to Daily Mail.
Details
The volcanic eruption occurred at 6:11 AM local time. As a result, a huge column of white-gray volcanic ash rose into the sky and drifted south. The ash was ejected to a height of 54,000 feet, which is approximately 16,000 meters.
This prompted Australia to issue a warning about the danger to aircraft flights, particularly passenger planes, the report said.
Context
Mount Semeru is located in East Java, its height is 3676 meters. The last eruption occurred between 2021 and 2024. During one of them, ash rose to a height of 10 kilometers.
Recall
In early August of this year, Mount Etna erupted on the Italian island of Sicily. The lava flow moved south from a height of three thousand meters.