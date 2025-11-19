Indonesia's Semeru volcano 'wakes up': ash rises over 10,000 meters into the sky, flights restricted

$42.090.03
Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 14325 views
License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths
11:37 AM • 13184 views
The Rada dismissed Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice
11:26 AM • 13606 views
Already 20 dead, including 2 children, and 66 injured as a result of the Russian attack on Ternopil
10:05 AM • 12854 views
Romania, in addition to Poland, scrambled fighter jets amid Russia's attack on Ukraine: it detected a drone in its airspace
Exclusive
08:21 AM • 16963 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a teacher attacked a lyceum employee with a knife
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 29549 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficient
Exclusive
07:42 AM • 30712 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
November 19, 07:17 AM • 15058 views
Zelenskyy arrived in Turkey: what meetings are expected
November 19, 05:06 AM • 26875 views
Trump sent a Pentagon delegation to Kyiv to resume peace talks
Russia attacked energy infrastructure: emergency power outages introduced in several regions
9 dead in Ternopil and injured in a number of regions: Zelensky showed the consequences of the Russian attack with more than 470 drones and 48 missiles
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White House
10 people died due to the Russian attack on Ternopil, among 37 injured, twelve are children, there are people under the rubble - MIA
Death toll from Russian attack on Ternopil rises to 12, in some places in the city the chlorine level is 6.5 times higher - mayor
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can make
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 29549 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
Exclusive
07:42 AM • 30713 views
Certification chaos: to save international contracts, the State Aviation Service corrects mistakes of past management
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
Exclusive
November 18, 02:10 PM • 76394 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Herman Halushchenko
Donald Trump
Musician
Donald Tusk
Ukraine
Ternopil
United States
Poland
Cherkasy Oblast
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White House
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensation
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with it
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie Mercury
Technology
Social network
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Dassault Mirage 2000
Boeing P-8 Poseidon

Indonesia's Semeru volcano 'wakes up': ash rises over 10,000 meters into the sky, flights restricted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 308 views

The Semeru volcano erupted in Indonesia, causing a column of ash to rise. Australia issued a warning about the danger to aircraft flights.

Indonesia's Semeru volcano 'wakes up': ash rises over 10,000 meters into the sky, flights restricted
Photo: pixabay

A volcanic eruption occurred on Mount Semeru in East Java, Indonesia. This was reported by UNN with reference to Daily Mail.

Details

The volcanic eruption occurred at 6:11 AM local time. As a result, a huge column of white-gray volcanic ash rose into the sky and drifted south. The ash was ejected to a height of 54,000 feet, which is approximately 16,000 meters.

This prompted Australia to issue a warning about the danger to aircraft flights, particularly passenger planes, the report said.

Context

Mount Semeru is located in East Java, its height is 3676 meters. The last eruption occurred between 2021 and 2024. During one of them, ash rose to a height of 10 kilometers.

Recall

In early August of this year, Mount Etna erupted on the Italian island of Sicily. The lava flow moved south from a height of three thousand meters.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldEvents
Volcanic eruption
Sicily
Indonesia
Australia