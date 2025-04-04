The isolation regime imposed due to a “security incident” has been lifted at NAS Sigonella in Sicily. The base is a key logistics center for US and NATO operations in the region.
The KM3NeT/ARCA underwater telescope has detected a neutrino with unprecedented energy off the coast of Sicily. The discovery was made at a depth of 3,500 meters; the origin of the particle remains a mystery to scientists.
Christopher Nolan chose the island of Favignana to film the new adaptation of The Odyssey. According to scientists, it was here that the legendary Odysseus landed during his journey.
The owner of the only cinema in Castelvetrano does not want to show a movie about the life of Matteo Messina Denaro. The mayor will try to convince the owner to change his mind.
On August 11, 1973, DJ Kool Herc threw a party where he introduced a revolutionary DJ technique known as the breakbeat. Using two turntables, he lengthened the instrumental breaks in funk songs, creating a continuous rhythm.
The Roman Colosseum has opened its doors for night tours to avoid the daytime heat and crowds. One-hour tours are held every Thursday and cost more than regular visits.
A hydrothermal explosion occurred near Sapphire Pool in Yellowstone National Park. The boiling water and steam damaged part of the boardwalk, no one was injured, and the pool was temporarily closed.
On July 9, many countries celebrate International Gazelle Day to draw attention to the problem of the decline in the population of these graceful antelopes due to human activity, war and poaching.
Italy has raised its alert level to yellow due to lava emissions, tremors and the risk of more activity from the Etna volcano on the island of Sicily and the Stromboli volcano in the Tyrrhenian Sea.
The heat wave continues in Europe. Southern Italy, in particular Sicily, is preparing for temperatures of 42°C this weekend.
Southern Europe is preparing for a strong African heat wave, the temperature of which may exceed the record mark of 48. 8 degrees Celsius.
Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano in Sicily, emits rare smoke rings that billow high into the sky, a phenomenon known as "volcanic vortex rings" caused by explosions of gas bubbles above the magma chamber.
Today, on the World Day of Social Justice, various events are taking place around the world to address issues such as poverty, social exclusion, unemployment and human rights.
On February 5, some countries celebrate Erudite Day to honor highly intelligent and well-educated people who have knowledge in many fields of science.
The United Nations World Meteorological Organization has officially confirmed that Italy has set a new temperature record for continental Europe - 48. 8°C, recorded in Syracuse, Sicily, on August 11, 2021.