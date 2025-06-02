Greta Thunberg joins humanitarian ship heading to Gaza

$41.530.00
Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news
06:58 AM • 32022 views

Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news

Exclusive
06:01 AM • 86182 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 111679 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 174324 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 196642 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 115467 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 250685 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 182313 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 123672 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

May 31, 12:42 PM • 108559 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Kharkiv was attacked by Russian drones, a fire broke out

June 2, 01:39 AM • 80709 views

Combined strikes on Kharkiv: six wounded, including two children

June 2, 02:37 AM • 63381 views

Special Operation "Web": The first satellite images of the "Belaya" airbase after the attack have been published

05:57 AM • 117947 views

Special operation "Spiderweb": in NSDC CCD reported on the destruction of at least 13 Russian aircraft

07:10 AM • 13468 views

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

07:53 AM • 30087 views
Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 250685 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 298618 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 312075 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 318034 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 414511 views
50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

07:53 AM • 30574 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 102395 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 182313 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 125735 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 156991 views
Greta Thunberg joins humanitarian ship heading to Gaza

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1020 views

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg has joined a flotilla heading to Gaza with humanitarian aid, despite the Israeli blockade. There are 11 people on board the ship, including Thunberg herself.

Greta Thunberg joins humanitarian ship heading to Gaza

Swedish eco-activist Greta Thunberg has set off on a ship trying to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, despite the naval blockade by Israel. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

The sailboat "Madeline", operated by the "Freedom Flotilla Coalition" group, left the port of Catania in Sicily, southern Italy, on Sunday.

The crew of the sailboat intends to draw attention to the humanitarian crisis and violations of international law caused by the Israeli blockade, the publication writes.

There are 11 people on board, including climate activist Greta Thunberg.

According to Thunberg, she is participating in this mission as a representative of the Fridays for Future youth climate movement. The ship is carrying medicine and provisions.

"We do this because, regardless of our chances, we must continue to try," Thunberg said, bursting into tears during her speech.

Reference

Greta Thunberg is a Swedish activist known for her speeches against climate change. She has become a symbol of the youth environmental movement and the organizer of global Fridays for Future actions.

Greta Thunberg unexpectedly appears at protests in Tbilisi04.11.24, 19:42 • 19616 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

News of the World
Sicily
The Guardian
Greta Thunberg
Italy
Gaza Strip
