Greta Thunberg joins humanitarian ship heading to Gaza

Swedish eco-activist Greta Thunberg has set off on a ship trying to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, despite the naval blockade by Israel. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

The sailboat "Madeline", operated by the "Freedom Flotilla Coalition" group, left the port of Catania in Sicily, southern Italy, on Sunday.

The crew of the sailboat intends to draw attention to the humanitarian crisis and violations of international law caused by the Israeli blockade, the publication writes.

There are 11 people on board, including climate activist Greta Thunberg.

According to Thunberg, she is participating in this mission as a representative of the Fridays for Future youth climate movement. The ship is carrying medicine and provisions.

"We do this because, regardless of our chances, we must continue to try," Thunberg said, bursting into tears during her speech.

Greta Thunberg is a Swedish activist known for her speeches against climate change. She has become a symbol of the youth environmental movement and the organizer of global Fridays for Future actions.

