February 20: World Day of Social Justice, International Day of People Who Beat Alcoholism

Today, on February 20, various events are taking place in many countries around the world on the occasion of the World Day of Social Justice, UNN reports.

The event was launched by a UN General Assembly resolution in 2007.

The resolution states that every inhabitant of our planet should be guaranteed social justice in matters of employment, protection, social dialogue, and fundamental principles and human rights.

The main goal of today's event is to draw the attention of governments and society to address issues such as poverty, exclusion, gender equality, unemployment, human rights and social protection.

Since 2012, the Day of Social Justice has been celebrated on February 20 in Ukraine.

Today is also the International Day of People Who Overcame Alcoholism.

According to one version, the date was chosen because it was on this day that the faceted glass was allegedly invented.

The event is dedicated to all people who have managed to overcome their alcohol addiction and continue to live a normal life without the constant need to drink alcohol. On this day, people who have overcome alcoholism share their stories with everyone and hold trainings and lectures.

Since 2008, February 20 has been the International Day of the Pipe.

Pipe smoking is a whole subculture with its own history. The pipe is the oldest device for smoking. The oldest find indicates that the pipe was invented more than 5000 years ago.

After tobacco was introduced to Europe, pipe smoking became especially popular among the Cossacks.

In 2015, the Netherlands recognized pipe smoking as part of its national heritage.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of St. Leo the Wonderworker.

From a young age, he devoted his life to the service of the Lord and later became Bishop of Catania in Sicily.

For his humility, Lev received the gift of healing and miracles from the Lord.

He died in old age and was buried in his own church.

Leo, Denis, David, and Yaroslav celebrate their name days today.