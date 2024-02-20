February 20: World Day of Social Justice, International Day of People Who Beat Alcoholism

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 91373 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109363 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152122 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156002 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251989 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174529 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165729 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148381 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226752 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 38827 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73161 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 41181 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 34190 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66785 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251989 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226752 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212723 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238440 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225169 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 91373 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66785 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73161 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113259 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114145 views
February 20: World Day of Social Justice, International Day of People Who Beat Alcoholism

February 20: World Day of Social Justice, International Day of People Who Beat Alcoholism

Kyiv

 • 25411 views

Today, on the World Day of Social Justice, various events are taking place around the world to address issues such as poverty, social exclusion, unemployment and human rights.

Today, on February 20, various events are taking place in many countries around the world on the occasion of the World Day of Social Justice, UNN reports.

The event was launched by a UN General Assembly resolution in 2007.

The resolution states that every inhabitant of our planet should be guaranteed  social justice in matters of employment, protection, social dialogue, and fundamental principles and human rights.

The main goal of today's event is to draw the attention of governments and society to address issues such as poverty, exclusion, gender equality, unemployment, human rights and social protection.

Since 2012, the Day of Social Justice has been celebrated on February 20 in Ukraine.

Today is also the International Day of People Who Overcame Alcoholism.

According to one version, the date was chosen because it was on this day that the faceted glass was allegedly invented.

The event is dedicated to all people who have managed to overcome their alcohol addiction and continue to live a normal life without the constant need to drink alcohol. On this day, people who have overcome alcoholism share their stories with everyone and hold trainings and lectures.

Since 2008, February 20 has been the International Day of the Pipe.

Pipe smoking is a whole subculture with its own history. The pipe is the oldest device for smoking. The oldest find indicates that the pipe was invented more than 5000 years ago.

After tobacco was introduced to Europe, pipe smoking became especially popular among the Cossacks.

In 2015, the Netherlands recognized pipe smoking as part of its national heritage.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of St. Leo the Wonderworker.

From a young age, he devoted his life to the service of the Lord and later became Bishop of Catania in Sicily.

For his humility, Lev received the gift of healing and miracles from the Lord.

He died in old age and was buried in his own church.

Leo, Denis, David, and Yaroslav celebrate their name days today.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

sicilySicily
europeEurope
netherlandsNetherlands
ukraineUkraine

