Southern Europe is preparing for the African heat wave: it can be more than 48 degrees

A powerful heat wave is coming from Africa to Southern Europe. Authorities in a number of countries warn residents about the risk of heat stroke. Meteorologists believe that this year the temperature record of 48.8 degrees Celsius may be broken. This is reported by Euronews, reports UNN.

Details

As noted, temperatures in southern Europe are rising rapidly, especially in Italy and the Balkans.

In eight Italian cities, there is a warning about the impending heat wave.

Meteorologists say that this year risks becoming the hottest on record. According to them, it can break the previous record of 48.8 degrees, which was recorded in 2021 in Sicily.

Last week, due to 40-degree heat in Greece, the Acropolis was closed to the public. In Turkey, the temperature on the coast was 12 degrees higher than the seasonal norm. And residents of North Macedonia were urged not to leave their homes due to the intense heat.

The deadly heat wave is causing hundreds of deaths, wildfires across Europe, Asia and the United States