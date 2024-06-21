The deadly heat wave is causing hundreds of deaths, wildfires across Europe, Asia and the United States

Record temperatures in recent days have caused "hundreds, if not thousands" of deaths, as well as numerous wildfires in Europe, Asia and the United States. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

In particular, hundreds of pilgrims died due to the heat during the annual pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia – the Hajj.

In Portugal and Greece, as well as along the northern coast of Africa in Algeria, as a result of high temperatures, forest fires also occurred.

At the same time, in Serbia, meteorologists this week predict a temperature of about 40 degrees Celsius. Health authorities have declared a red danger level and advised people not to go outside. In neighboring Montenegro, the authorities also advise people to stay in the shade until late in the evening.

In the United States, abnormally high temperatures are also recorded: New York announced that this year it will open so-called cooling centers for the first time. It is expected that the temperature in Arizona in the coming days may reach 45.5 degrees Celsius. At the same time, two people were killed in forest fires in New Mexico.

In India, according to local authorities, in the period from March 1 to June 18, more than 40 thousand probable cases of heat stroke and at least 110 confirmed deaths were registered.

