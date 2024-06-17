$41.340.03
Extreme heat and flooding hit China

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19836 views

Many regions of China are experiencing extreme weather conditions: high temperature warnings have been issued in the northern regions, and heavy flooding due to heavy rains in the southern provinces.

Extreme heat and flooding hit China

The National Meteorological Center of China on Sunday issued a warning about high temperatures, many regions of the country are experiencing a sweltering heat wave, while many southern provinces have issued serious flood warnings due to heavy rains, UNN writes with reference to Reuters.

Details

The intensity of high temperatures is expected to decrease in northern China and in the regions between Huanghe and Huaihe, the center said.

The center predicted maximum temperatures of 37-39 degrees Celsius in parts of Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia and Henan on Sunday.

Beijing has issued its second-highest heat warning ever, with authorities saying they expect temperatures to exceed 37 degrees on Monday and Tuesday, the state-backed Beijing Daily reports.

The northeastern Chinese province of Liaoning also reported that temperatures in some areas will reach 40-42 degrees in the next two days, according to China's state television CCTV.

Meanwhile, heavy rains have been hitting southeastern Fujian province for seven days and are expected to continue, with water levels in some rivers exceeding critical levels. Authorities have released water from several reservoirs, the TV company reported.

Authorities in the Guangxi region said that water levels in some local rivers have exceeded critical levels and that a student has died in flooding in the southern city of Guilin, CCTV reports.

Abnormal heat in Turkey and flooding in northern Spain: Europe is suffering from bad weather12.06.24, 16:34 • 15268 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

