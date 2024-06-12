Abnormal heat in Turkey and flooding in northern Spain: Europe is suffering from bad weather

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 3899 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 131333 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 136774 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 225626 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 167351 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161526 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146558 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 213080 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112762 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 199950 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 100316 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 38924 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 48315 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 99625 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 69452 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 225603 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 213070 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 199940 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 226240 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 213807 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 69452 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 99625 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 155837 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154735 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158614 views
Actual
Abnormal heat in Turkey and flooding in northern Spain: Europe is suffering from bad weather

Abnormal heat in Turkey and flooding in northern Spain: Europe is suffering from bad weather

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15225 views

European countries are experiencing extreme weather conditions: Turkey is suffering from an abnormal heat wave that is 8-12 degrees above average, and Spain is struggling with heavy rains and floods.

European countries are suffering from bad weather, and in some places, like Turkey, they are complaining about an abnormal heat wave, which is 8-12 degrees higher than the average temperature for the season. And some places, such as Spain, are suffering from heavy rains. Euronews writes about thisand UNN reports.

Details

In particular, Turkey is experiencing unusually high temperatures, even for the summer season. The western and southern coasts of the country have been suffering from an abnormal heat wave for a week, and the temperature is still rising. 

Extreme heat wave in India: more than 10 people die when temperatures reach 50C31.05.24, 18:30 • 24896 views

The heat wave is expected to hit the Aegean and Mediterranean regions hardest. Experts fear forest fires.

In particular, in Antalya, the resort village of Olympos even caught fire. Most of the wooden houses burned down within hours.

In addition, residents of Cyprus are also suffering from the heat. There, residents of three nearby villages were evacuated due to a fire in the Paphos region. 

The President of the Republic of Cyprus even asked the King of Jordan to help extinguish the fire. In turn, the Jordanian head of state ordered additional aircraft to be sent to Cyprus. Two planes from Greece are also expected to arrive.

Addendum

Meanwhile, Spain is experiencing another kind of bad weather - the country is suffering from prolonged rains. The day before, a record amount of precipitation fell in its northwestern regions in one hour, with the municipalities of Calasparra and Altiplano suffering the most.

Flooding in southern Germany: firefighter killed during rescue operation03.06.24, 07:00 • 25027 views

The publication added that Calasparra farmers are already assessing the damage to their crops. Late-ripening fruits suffered the most. In addition, significant damage was also done to the infrastructure.

Also, due to flooding, the Palma airport on the Spanish island of Mallorca has suspended operations. Passengers are advised to consult with the airline before traveling to the airport.

Recall

Heavy rain flooded streets in several districts of Kyiv on June 12, causing significant traffic jams, delays in public transportation, and power outages.

An active cyclone brought rains to Ukraine, will completely leave the territory of our country at night - forecasters12.06.24, 16:05 • 13496 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World

Contact us about advertising