Abnormal heat in Turkey and flooding in northern Spain: Europe is suffering from bad weather

European countries are suffering from bad weather, and in some places, like Turkey, they are complaining about an abnormal heat wave, which is 8-12 degrees higher than the average temperature for the season. And some places, such as Spain, are suffering from heavy rains. Euronews writes about thisand UNN reports.

Details

In particular, Turkey is experiencing unusually high temperatures, even for the summer season. The western and southern coasts of the country have been suffering from an abnormal heat wave for a week, and the temperature is still rising.

Extreme heat wave in India: more than 10 people die when temperatures reach 50C

The heat wave is expected to hit the Aegean and Mediterranean regions hardest. Experts fear forest fires.

In particular, in Antalya, the resort village of Olympos even caught fire. Most of the wooden houses burned down within hours.

In addition, residents of Cyprus are also suffering from the heat. There, residents of three nearby villages were evacuated due to a fire in the Paphos region.

The President of the Republic of Cyprus even asked the King of Jordan to help extinguish the fire. In turn, the Jordanian head of state ordered additional aircraft to be sent to Cyprus. Two planes from Greece are also expected to arrive.

Addendum

Meanwhile, Spain is experiencing another kind of bad weather - the country is suffering from prolonged rains. The day before, a record amount of precipitation fell in its northwestern regions in one hour, with the municipalities of Calasparra and Altiplano suffering the most.

Flooding in southern Germany: firefighter killed during rescue operation

The publication added that Calasparra farmers are already assessing the damage to their crops. Late-ripening fruits suffered the most. In addition, significant damage was also done to the infrastructure.

Also, due to flooding, the Palma airport on the Spanish island of Mallorca has suspended operations. Passengers are advised to consult with the airline before traveling to the airport.

Recall

Heavy rain flooded streets in several districts of Kyiv on June 12, causing significant traffic jams, delays in public transportation, and power outages.

An active cyclone brought rains to Ukraine, will completely leave the territory of our country at night - forecasters