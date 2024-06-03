Flooding in southern Germany: firefighter killed during rescue operation

Southern Germany is suffering from flooding caused by heavy rains and rising water levels in the Danube and its tributaries. A firefighter was killed during a rescue operation in Upper Bavaria. After a landslide caused by rain, the ice train derailed. In ten Bavarian communes, due to rising water levels in the Danube and its tributaries, a natural disaster regime has been declared, Deutsche Welle reported on Sunday .

Details

A firefighter was killed during a rescue operation in the town of Pfaffenhofen an der Ilm in Upper Bavaria. He capsized on a rubber boat during a rescue operation along with three colleagues and was found dead early in the morning, a spokesman for the Pfaffenhofen an der ILM district office told Reuters on Sunday.

In the city of Schrobenhausen in the Bavarian district of Neuburg-Schrobenhausen, where a natural disaster regime was also declared, the evacuation of 670 residents was prepared.

In the Bavarian district of Gunzburg, where the water level in a number of reservoirs reached the highest level in the last century, the Bavarian center of the humanitarian organization "Red Cross" sent rescuers on boats and divers.

In Munich, authorities also warn residents about the threat to life in the area of the banks of the Isar River. In the capital of Bavaria, the second level of danger has been declared.

