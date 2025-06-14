Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the liberation of Andriivka in Sumy region, reports UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy noted during his evening address that there was a report from Chief Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi on the front. Special and very significant attention was paid to the Pokrovsk direction and our Sumy region – the border areas of our Sumy region.

The President emphasized that Ukrainian defenders are managing to dislodge Russian troops from there.

Based on the results of these days, the soldiers of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment deserve our special gratitude – specifically for the offensive actions in the border area of Sumy region and the liberation, in particular, of Andriivka. Thank you very much, guys! - the Head of State said.

In addition

Zelenskyy also recognized today the 425th Separate Assault Regiment for successful operations in the Pokrovsk direction.

Also in the battles in Donetsk region, the 1st Separate Assault Regiment and the 82nd Separate Airborne Assault Brigade distinguished themselves. Thank you very much! There are good results in the Kupyansk direction in the 3rd Assault Brigade. Thank you! Kursk operation: we continue our active actions on the territory of the enemy. And there is something to commend the 33rd Separate Assault Regiment, the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade and the 103rd Separate Territorial Defense Brigade for. Thank you for your courage! - the President summarized.

General Staff on the situation at the front: almost 100 attacks recorded, the enemy is active in four directions