General Staff on the situation at the front: almost 100 attacks recorded, the enemy is active in four directions

Currently, the enemy has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 98 times. It is most active in the Lyman, Pokrovsky, Novopavlovsky and Kursk directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.

Border areas of our country, in particular the settlements of Halahanivka, Chernihiv region, were affected by Russian artillery shelling; Hirky, Prohody, Turya, Uhroidy, Bratenytsia, Sumy region. The enemy launched an air strike on the districts of Medvedivka and Velyka Pysarivka - the report says.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is trying to advance to the positions of our defenders in the area of Kamyanka and in the direction of the settlements of Lyptsi, Krasne Pershe. two attacks were repulsed, one battle continues.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to advance in the direction of Golubivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian units repelled five attacks in the areas of Yampolivka, Serebryansky forest and in the direction of the settlements of Olhivka, Novy Myr, Torske, Shandryholove. Five more attacks are ongoing at this time.

In the Siversky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled an enemy attack. Units of the occupiers tried to advance towards Hryhorivka.

Currently, in the Kramatorsk direction, there have been five enemy assaults. The enemy attacked in the direction of Stupochki and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, Russian occupiers carried out eight assault operations on the positions of our defenders in the area of Diliivka, Toretsk and in the directions of Pleshchiivka and Yablunivka. Ukrainian units repelled five attacks, three battles are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have already carried out 35 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Malinivka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Horikhove and in the direction of Myrny, Novoukrainka, Muravka, Oleksiivka. Resisting the enemy's pressure, Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 27 attacks. The enemy launched an air strike in the area of the settlement of Krynycha.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the invaders went on the offensive 14 times on the positions of Ukrainian troops near the settlements of Rozliv, Bahatyr, Novosilka and in the direction of Shevchenko, Vilne Pole. Our soldiers have already repelled 11 attacks. The fighting does not subside.

In the Huliaipol direction, the enemy launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Huliaipole, Poltavka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy launched air strikes in the area of Kamyanske.

In the Dnipro direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled an enemy attack that tried to advance in the area of the Antonivsky bridge.

In the Kursk direction, our defenders repelled 18 attacks by the invaders, two battles are ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out four air strikes, dropping nine guided bombs, and carried out 143 artillery shellings, including one from multiple launch rocket systems.

There are no significant changes in other directions at this time, the General Staff summarized.

