Real peace will come with a ceiling of $30 per barrel of Russian oil - Zelenskyy
June 11, 04:32 PM

Real peace will come with a ceiling of $30 per barrel of Russian oil - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
June 11, 01:57 PM

“Inefficient and non-transparent”: political scientist called for a transparent audit of ARMA's work and personnel changes

Exclusive
June 11, 12:47 PM

Activation of mosquitoes and midges in summer: dermatologist about the danger of bites and what to do if you scratch them

Exclusive
June 11, 12:09 PM

Complex, laborious, but critically necessary: how Ukraine supports equipment for the front

Exclusive
June 11, 07:03 AM

"Prices have not decreased": Ukrainians did not see the effect of the ban on pharmaceutical marketing - survey (video)

Exclusive
June 11, 07:00 AM

Is demobilization possible now: opinion of a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security

Exclusive
June 11, 06:29 AM

Without suspicion and interrogation: Zima still heads the legal department of the NBU, despite the open criminal case

Exclusive
June 10, 05:49 PM

"Gray" absorption: YABLUKA may acquire "Citrus" - the market is in shock

June 10, 05:12 PM

The US will cut funding for military aid to Ukraine in the defense budget for 2026 - Hegseth

June 10, 04:42 PM

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against "Artek" and 58 individuals for the deportation of Ukrainian children

A tornado was spotted in the Kyiv region: video from social networks

June 11, 10:57 PM

Patrol police: Information about new fines for traffic violations from July 1 is fake

01:42 AM

Night strikes on Kharkiv: already 12 injured, including children

02:02 AM

Zelensky: Ukrainians are not firewood thrown into the fire

03:48 AM

"Peaceful" negotiations: the Kremlin is trying to prove the insignificance of Ukraine as a state - ISW

04:46 AM
Dreams Step MP Kuzminykh: how to build a business with the help of assistants

June 11, 04:11 PM

Sleight of hand and no fraud, or how to save the profits of drug manufacturers Фармацевтичний ринок – один з найбільш зарегульованих у світі. З одного боку, це захищає споживачів від неякісної продукції та шахрайства. З іншого боку, зарегульованість може використовуватись і для захисту інтересів великих фармацевтичних компаній. Одним з таких інструментів є патентний захист. Патент дає компанії ексклюзивні права на виробництво та продаж певного лікарського засобу протягом певного періоду часу, зазвичай 20 років. Це дозволяє компанії встановлювати високі ціни на ліки, щоб компенсувати витрати на дослідження та розробку. Після закінчення терміну дії патенту, інші компанії можуть починати виробництво генериків – копій оригінального лікарського засобу. Генерики зазвичай дешевші за оригінальні ліки, що робить їх доступнішими для споживачів. Однак, фармацевтичні компанії часто використовують різні стратегії, щоб продовжити термін дії патентного захисту своїх ліків. Однією з таких стратегій є подання нових патентів на незначні зміни в лікарському засобі, такі як зміна форми випуску або дозування. Так зване «вічнозелене патентування». Це дозволяє компанії продовжувати отримувати високі прибутки від продажу ліків, навіть після закінчення терміну дії оригінального патенту. Іншою стратегією є укладання угод з виробниками генериків, щоб ті не випускали генерики на ринок. Так звані «pay-for-delay» угоди. Фармацевтична компанія платить виробнику генериків, щоб той відклав випуск генерика на певний період часу. Такі угоди є незаконними в багатьох країнах, але вони все ще зустрічаються на практиці. Обидві ці стратегії призводять до того, що споживачі змушені переплачувати за ліки. В Україні, як і в багатьох інших країнах, патентний захист фармацевтичної продукції є досить суворим. Це з одного боку стимулює інновації, але з іншого боку робить ліки менш доступними для населення. Для вирішення цієї проблеми, необхідно збалансувати інтереси фармацевтичних компаній та споживачів. З одного боку, необхідно забезпечити компаніям можливість отримувати прибуток від своїх інновацій. З іншого боку, необхідно зробити ліки більш доступними для населення. Одним з можливих рішень є посилення контролю за видачею патентів на фармацевтичну продукцію. Патентні відомства повинні більш ретельно перевіряти, чи є заявлені зміни в лікарському засобі дійсно інноваційними, чи вони є лише спробою продовжити термін дії патентного захисту. Іншим можливим рішенням є посилення контролю за укладанням угод між фармацевтичними компаніями та виробниками генериків. Антимонопольні органи повинні більш ретельно розслідувати такі угоди, щоб запобігти зловживанням. Крім того, необхідно розвивати виробництво генериків в Україні. Це дозволить знизити ціни на ліки та зробити їх більш доступними для населення. В цілому, для вирішення проблеми доступності ліків в Україні, необхідний комплексний підхід, який включає в себе посилення контролю за патентним захистом, боротьбу зі зловживаннями на фармацевтичному ринку та розвиток виробництва генериків. The pharmaceutical market is one of the most regulated in the world. On the one hand, this protects consumers from substandard products and fraud. On the other hand, regulation can also be used to protect the interests of large pharmaceutical companies. One such tool is patent protection. A patent gives a company exclusive rights to manufacture and sell a particular drug for a certain period of time, usually 20 years. This allows the company to set high prices for the drug to recoup its research and development costs. After the patent expires, other companies can begin producing generics – copies of the original drug. Generics are usually cheaper than original drugs, making them more accessible to consumers. However, pharmaceutical companies often use various strategies to extend the term of patent protection for their drugs. One such strategy is to file new patents on minor changes to the drug, such as changing the dosage form or dosage. This is so-called "evergreening." This allows the company to continue to generate high profits from the sale of the drug, even after the original patent expires. Another strategy is to make agreements with generic manufacturers not to release generics to the market. These are so-called "pay-for-delay" agreements. The pharmaceutical company pays the generic manufacturer to delay the release of the generic for a certain period of time. Such agreements are illegal in many countries, but they still occur in practice. Both of these strategies result in consumers being forced to overpay for medicines. In Ukraine, as in many other countries, patent protection for pharmaceutical products is quite strict. On the one hand, this encourages innovation, but on the other hand, it makes medicines less accessible to the population. To solve this problem, it is necessary to balance the interests of pharmaceutical companies and consumers. On the one hand, it is necessary to ensure that companies can profit from their innovations. On the other hand, it is necessary to make medicines more accessible to the population. One possible solution is to strengthen control over the issuance of patents for pharmaceutical products. Patent offices should more thoroughly check whether the claimed changes in the drug are truly innovative, or whether they are just an attempt to extend the term of patent protection. Another possible solution is to strengthen control over the conclusion of agreements between pharmaceutical companies and generic manufacturers. Antimonopoly authorities should more thoroughly investigate such agreements to prevent abuses. In addition, it is necessary to develop the production of generics in Ukraine. This will reduce the prices of medicines and make them more accessible to the population. In general, to solve the problem of access to medicines in Ukraine, a comprehensive approach is needed, which includes strengthening control over patent protection, combating abuses in the pharmaceutical market, and developing the production of generics.

June 11, 11:05 AM

Without suspicion and interrogation: Zima still heads the legal department of the NBU, despite the open criminal case
Exclusive

June 11, 06:29 AM

The ARMA reform is stalled: who is blocking the changes and why it is dangerous

June 10, 04:21 PM

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 12:50 PM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Maia Sandu

Aleksandar Vučić

Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Ukraine

Moldova

Kharkiv

Kyiv

Odesa

Hotel for movie buffs: houses from movies and TV series that can be rented in 2025

June 11, 03:50 PM

A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social media

June 10, 08:02 PM

Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second time

June 10, 05:29 PM

Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"

June 10, 01:35 PM

Rare show in the sky on June 11: "Strawberry Moon" will be at its lowest point in years

June 10, 12:39 PM
Shahed-136

Nord Stream 2

Mi-24

Il-78

Russian losses in Ukraine reached one million: General Staff breaks it down by year The total estimated losses of Russian troops in the war against Ukraine could reach one million by the end of 2024. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in response to a request from "Ukrainska Pravda." The General Staff noted that these calculations include killed and wounded soldiers, as well as those missing in action. According to the General Staff's data, the largest losses of the Russian army occurred in 2022 – 420,000 people. In 2023, the losses amounted to 310,000, and in the first five months of 2024 – 270,000. Thus, according to the estimates of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the total losses of the Russian army in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion could reach one million people by the end of 2024.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1382 views

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the losses of the Russian occupation forces since 2022 have reached one million people. Of these, more than 628,000 have been lost in the last year and a half alone.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian losses have reached one million people. Of these, more than 628,000 have been lost in the last year and a half alone. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

"The losses of the Russian occupation forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion have reached one million people. Of these, more than 628,000 have been lost in the last year and a half alone," the statement said.

The General Staff described the losses of the Russians by year:

  • in 2022, the occupiers lost 106,720 people (an average of 340 people per day);
    • in 2023, the enemy's losses amounted to 253,290 people (an average of 693 people per day);
      • in 2024 - 430,790 people (an average of 1,177 people per day);
        • in 2025, as of June 4, the enemy's losses have already exceeded 200,000 people. On average, this year, the enemy lost 1,286 people per day.

          For the first time, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published statistics on enemy losses on March 1, 2022. At that time, it was announced that 5,710 occupiers had been killed and 200 captured. The calculation was complicated by the high intensity of hostilities.

          On March 2, the total losses of Russian troops increased to 5,840 people - 130 soldiers were confirmed to have been eliminated during the day. And already on March 3, after clarifying the data, the enemy's losses amounted to 9,000 people.

          Among the most productive days for the Defense Forces of Ukraine are:

          • November 28, 2024 - during the day, the occupiers' losses reached 2,030 people (General Staff statistics from November 29);
            • December 19, 2024 - 2,200 occupiers (General Staff statistics from December 20);
              • December 29, 2024 - 2,010 occupiers were neutralized (General Staff statistics from December 30).

                In addition, the General Staff published a video about the losses of Russians in wars. In particular, the First World War neutralized 2 million Russians and destroyed the Russian Empire. And in 3.5 years of large-scale Russian aggression against Ukraine, the losses of the Russian Federation already amount to one million people, and this is not the final figure.

                Addition

                In a day, on June 11, Russian troops lost 1,140 soldiers and 6 tanks in the war with Ukraine.

