Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian losses have reached one million people. Of these, more than 628,000 have been lost in the last year and a half alone. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.
"The losses of the Russian occupation forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion have reached one million people. Of these, more than 628,000 have been lost in the last year and a half alone," the statement said.
The General Staff described the losses of the Russians by year:
- in 2022, the occupiers lost 106,720 people (an average of 340 people per day);
- in 2023, the enemy's losses amounted to 253,290 people (an average of 693 people per day);
- in 2024 - 430,790 people (an average of 1,177 people per day);
- in 2025, as of June 4, the enemy's losses have already exceeded 200,000 people. On average, this year, the enemy lost 1,286 people per day.
For the first time, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published statistics on enemy losses on March 1, 2022. At that time, it was announced that 5,710 occupiers had been killed and 200 captured. The calculation was complicated by the high intensity of hostilities.
On March 2, the total losses of Russian troops increased to 5,840 people - 130 soldiers were confirmed to have been eliminated during the day. And already on March 3, after clarifying the data, the enemy's losses amounted to 9,000 people.
Among the most productive days for the Defense Forces of Ukraine are:
- November 28, 2024 - during the day, the occupiers' losses reached 2,030 people (General Staff statistics from November 29);
- December 19, 2024 - 2,200 occupiers (General Staff statistics from December 20);
- December 29, 2024 - 2,010 occupiers were neutralized (General Staff statistics from December 30).
In addition, the General Staff published a video about the losses of Russians in wars. In particular, the First World War neutralized 2 million Russians and destroyed the Russian Empire. And in 3.5 years of large-scale Russian aggression against Ukraine, the losses of the Russian Federation already amount to one million people, and this is not the final figure.
In a day, on June 11, Russian troops lost 1,140 soldiers and 6 tanks in the war with Ukraine.