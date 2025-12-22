$42.250.09
10:23 AM • 156 views
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
10:14 AM • 548 views
EU extends economic sanctions against Russia for another six months
07:25 AM • 10682 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine depend on Putin - Politico
December 22, 01:25 AM • 25314 views
Pillars of fire over Taman: drones paralyzed the work of a strategic port in the Russian Federation
December 21, 08:13 PM • 38776 views
Negotiations in Florida: parties focused on four main documents - Umerov
Exclusive
December 21, 12:47 PM • 42682 views
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
December 21, 09:49 AM • 48986 views
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
December 21, 09:21 AM • 42683 views
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
December 20, 05:28 PM • 52010 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 73486 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
Popular news
Battery boom in China: AI and "green" energy caused record demandDecember 22, 01:43 AM • 18678 views
Gold Rush: Precious Metal Price Reaches All-Time High - $4380December 22, 02:28 AM • 17184 views
"Honor parents, not send money to Ukraine": Vance named Trump administration's prioritiesDecember 22, 02:55 AM • 23069 views
Miami talks concluded: Putin's special envoy Dmitriev left FloridaDecember 22, 03:48 AM • 25404 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over a thousand occupiers in a day, the total enemy losses are approaching 1.2 million - General StaffPhoto04:50 AM • 22548 views
Publications
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 38389 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 60960 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 94806 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 131985 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 100074 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhoto07:59 AM • 9228 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 8407:57 AM • 7936 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 24430 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 25698 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 37549 views
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

Ukraine receives a tranche of 2.3 billion euros under the Ukraine Facility. The total EU support to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion has reached 187.3 billion euros.

Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko

Ukraine is receiving a 2.3 billion euro tranche today as part of the EU's Ukraine Facility instrument, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced on X on Monday, UNN reports.

Today, Ukraine is receiving a tranche of 2.3 billion euros as part of the (EU instrument) Ukraine Facility.

- Svyrydenko wrote.

According to the Prime Minister, in 2025, EU support - through ERA loans using profits from Russian assets and the Ukraine Facility - "provided about 29 billion euros in budget financing for Ukraine." "This is strategic, predictable support that ensures the functioning of the Ukrainian state in wartime conditions," Svyrydenko noted.

As Svyrydenko reported, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, total EU support to Ukraine has reached 187.3 billion euros, "which is a clear demonstration of Europe's long-term commitments."

Julia Shramko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World