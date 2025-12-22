Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko

Ukraine is receiving a 2.3 billion euro tranche today as part of the EU's Ukraine Facility instrument, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced on X on Monday, UNN reports.

Today, Ukraine is receiving a tranche of 2.3 billion euros as part of the (EU instrument) Ukraine Facility. - Svyrydenko wrote.

According to the Prime Minister, in 2025, EU support - through ERA loans using profits from Russian assets and the Ukraine Facility - "provided about 29 billion euros in budget financing for Ukraine." "This is strategic, predictable support that ensures the functioning of the Ukrainian state in wartime conditions," Svyrydenko noted.

As Svyrydenko reported, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, total EU support to Ukraine has reached 187.3 billion euros, "which is a clear demonstration of Europe's long-term commitments."