Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
EU extends economic sanctions against Russia for another six months

EU extends economic sanctions against Russia for another six months

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23824 views

The European Council has extended economic sanctions against Russia for another 6 months until July 31, 2024 in response to Russia's actions to destabilize the situation in Ukraine. The sanctions, first introduced in 2014, have been significantly expanded since February 2022 and include restrictions on trade, finance, technology, industry, transportation and luxury goods.

The European Council has extended restrictive measures for another six months, until July 31, 2024, in view of Russia's actions to destabilize the situation in Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the European Council, according to UNN.

Details

The Council recalled that these sanctions, first introduced in 2014, were significantly expanded in February 2022 in response to Russia's "unprovoked, unjustified and illegal military aggression against Ukraine.

They currently consist of a wide range of sectoral measures, including restrictions on trade, finance, technology and dual-use goods, industry, transportation and luxury goods. They also include: a ban on the import or transfer of marine crude oil and certain petroleum products from Russia to the EU, a ban on the use of SWIFT for several Russian banks, and the suspension of broadcasting and licenses of several Kremlin-backed disinformation channels. In addition, specific measures have been introduced to strengthen the EU's ability to counter sanctions circumvention,

- the statement reads.

The press release also emphasizes that as long as "Russia's illegal actions continue to violate the prohibition on the use of force, which is a serious breach of its obligations under international law, it is appropriate to maintain all measures taken by the EU and take additional measures if necessary.

Recall

In December last year, the EU Council adopted the 12th package of economic and individual sanctions against Russia, including a ban on the import, purchase or transfer of diamonds from Russia.

Olga Rozgon

Politics
swiftSWIFT
council-of-the-european-unionCouncil of the European Union
european-councilEuropean Council
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine

