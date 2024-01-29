EU extends economic sanctions against Russia for another six months

The European Council has extended restrictive measures for another six months, until July 31, 2024, in view of Russia's actions to destabilize the situation in Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the European Council, according to UNN.

Details

The Council recalled that these sanctions, first introduced in 2014, were significantly expanded in February 2022 in response to Russia's "unprovoked, unjustified and illegal military aggression against Ukraine.

They currently consist of a wide range of sectoral measures, including restrictions on trade, finance, technology and dual-use goods, industry, transportation and luxury goods. They also include: a ban on the import or transfer of marine crude oil and certain petroleum products from Russia to the EU, a ban on the use of SWIFT for several Russian banks, and the suspension of broadcasting and licenses of several Kremlin-backed disinformation channels. In addition, specific measures have been introduced to strengthen the EU's ability to counter sanctions circumvention, - the statement reads.

The press release also emphasizes that as long as "Russia's illegal actions continue to violate the prohibition on the use of force, which is a serious breach of its obligations under international law, it is appropriate to maintain all measures taken by the EU and take additional measures if necessary.

Recall

In December last year, the EU Council adopted the 12th package of economic and individual sanctions against Russia, including a ban on the import, purchase or transfer of diamonds from Russia.