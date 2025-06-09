"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

In February, the experimental project "Contract 18-24" was launched in Ukraine - a voluntary contract service for citizens aged 18 to 24, which allows you to receive UAH 2 million, various benefits, as well as a deferral for a year after completing the service in 1 year. UNN tells how many brigades have already joined the project, which brigades you can join, conditions and stages of training for recruits.

"Contract 18–24"

In February, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure for the "Contract 18-24" project – a voluntary initiative for Ukrainians in the 18-24 age category.

During martial law, as part of the implementation of an experimental project for military service under contract to the Armed Forces, the National Guard and the State Border Guard Service for positions of enlisted personnel for a term of one year, citizens of Ukraine aged 18 to 25 years may be accepted.

Ukrainians aged 18 to 25 can choose the following full-time positions:

rifleman, senior rifleman, sniper rifleman, sanitary rifleman;

grenade launcher assistant, grenade launcher, senior grenade launcher;

scout, senior scout;

senior rifleman-crew number;

machine gunner;

machine gunner-scout;

senior gunner;

scout-gunner;

scout-crew number;

scout-radio telephone operator;

scout-operator;

senior scout-sniper rifleman;

Ukrainians can sign a contract through recruitment centers, recruitment units of military units can be involved, as well as through the electronic account of a conscript, person liable for military service, reservist ("Reserve+").

List of brigades participating in the program

At the initial stage, Ukrainians could join only 6 brigades:

72nd separate mechanized brigade;

95th separate airborne assault brigade;

38th separate marine brigade;

28th separate mechanized brigade;

10th separate mountain assault brigade;

92nd separate assault brigade.

Later this list was expanded, in particular to:

128th separate mountain assault Transcarpathian brigade;

127th separate TRO brigade;

108th separate TRO brigade;

103rd separate TRO brigade named after Metropolitan Andrey Sheptytsky;

93rd separate mechanized brigade "Kholodny Yar";

82nd separate airborne assault Bukovinian brigade;

80th separate airborne assault Galician brigade;

59th separate assault brigade of unmanned systems named after Yakov Gandziuk;

54th separate mechanized brigade named after Hetman Ivan Mazepa;

47th separate mechanized brigade “Mágura”;

39th separate coastal defense brigade;

36th separate marine brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynskyi;

34th separate coastal defense brigade;

30th separate mechanized brigade named after Prince Konstantin Ostrozky;

27th Pechersk NGU brigade;

25th separate airborne Sicheslav brigade;

24th separate mechanized brigade named after King Daniel;

15 mobile border detachment of the SBGS “Steel Border”;

13th brigade of operational assignment of the NGU “Charter”;

12th brigade of special purpose NGU “Azov”;

11th border detachment of the SBGS “Forpost”;

4 Brigade of Operational Assignment named after Hero of Ukraine Sergeant Serhiy Mikhalchuk NGU “Rubezh”;

3rd separate assault brigade;

3rd separate tank brigade;

3rd border detachment of the SBGS “Revenge”;

1st border detachment of the SBGS “Heart”;

Center for Special Purpose NGU “Omega”.

Conditions and stages of training of recruits

During martial law, citizens of Ukraine aged 18 to 25 years may be accepted for military service under contract for positions of enlisted personnel for a term of one year. However, a prerequisite will be the direct participation of such citizens in combat operations, which in aggregate amounts to at least six months during the term of the contract.

The military unit chosen by the person provides:

conducting an interview in order to clarify the intentions to conclude a contract;

making a decision on accepting a person for military service under contract within three working days from the date of receipt of the application;

informing the person about the results of the application review.

If the commander of the military unit decides to refuse to accept a person for military service under contract, such person is sent a notice of this with the reason for the refusal - it is said in the government decree.

If the commander of the military unit agrees to accept a person for military service, the military unit must organize a professional psychological selection; conduct a military medical commission; and also ensure the passage of basic general military training lasting from 45 days, professional training - from 14 days, adaptation course in the military unit - 14 days.

Referral to the military medical commission can be formed through the Reserve+ application, and can also be issued by the commander of the military unit or the head of the recruitment center.

The medical examination will be carried out out of turn in healthcare facilities that have concluded a relevant agreement with the NHSU under the program of state guarantees of medical care for the population for the relevant year, in particular according to the exterritorial principle with providing the person with the opportunity to choose the place and date of its conduct.

Financial support and social guarantees

Servicemen who have signed a contract are paid a one-time financial aid in the amount of UAH 1 million in three parts:

the first part - UAH 200 thousand within five working days after signing the contract and taking office;

the second part - UAH 300 thousand within five working days after completing training and being involved in combat missions, which is announced by order of the commander of the military unit;

the third part - UAH 500,000 on the day of exclusion from the lists of personnel of the military unit, and in case of continuing military service under a new contract - on the last day of the contract.

In the event of termination or cancellation of martial law, the unpaid third part is paid in proportion to the time of military service at the rate of 1/6 of UAH 500 thousand for every 30 days of service during martial law, but not more than UAH 500,000.

In case of systematic non-fulfillment of the terms of the contract by a serviceman, he reimburses in full the one-time financial aid paid to him, and the unpaid aid is not paid - stated in the document.

Also, servicemen whose contract has expired will be granted a deferral for 12 months for mobilization. They can be called up for military service only with their consent. They will also have the opportunity to freely cross the border during martial law after the contract expires.

In addition, servicemen will have the opportunity to receive a loan under the eOselia program at 0% per annum.

Also, the military will be paid an award for destroyed (captured) equipment, assistance for recovery, and will also be guaranteed:

preservation of the military's job in connection with the conclusion of a contract for military service;

guaranteed annual basic leave in the prescribed manner with the preservation of monetary support;

monetary compensation for subletting (renting) housing (the amount of compensation depends on the cost of renting housing in the region in which the citizen is serving);

the right to enrollment within the established quotas for admission to educational institutions (scientific institutions) and training at the expense of the state budget;

benefits.

Servicemen who arrive at military units on their own will be reimbursed for expenses.

Addition

The Wall Street Journal wrote in May that so far "Contract 18-24" has hardly convinced anyone to join the army. The publication emphasizes that since February, only about 500 people have joined the program.

"Bureaucracy often slows down the registration process, and many lose their determination or abandon the idea under pressure from their parents. At the same time, officials note that it is too early to judge the success of the initiative. Since there is no peace in sight, despite months of Trump's diplomatic efforts, Ukrainian teenagers often say that they have a choice: either go to the army or try to build a career that can still be cut short during mobilization after 25 years. Many prefer emigration," - the media wrote.

