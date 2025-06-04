$41.640.02
Right to education during service: The Rada supported the bill for military personnel with 253 votes “for”

Kyiv • UNN

 • 818 views

Military personnel aged 18-25 will be able to study without interrupting their service. The bill guarantees the preservation of a place in the university, scholarships and vacation for the duration of the session, and also applies to college students.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading a bill that guarantees the right to education for servicemen aged 18-25. The document provides for the possibility of studying without interrupting service, preserving a place in higher education and scholarships, as well as leave for the duration of the session. The bill also applies to students of colleges and technical schools.

This was reported by People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko, reports UNN.

The Verkhovna Rada supported in the first reading bill №13235, which guarantees the right to education for servicemen (18-25 years old) who serve under contract or mobilization. For – 253

- wrote Honcharenko. 

According to the MP, this bill proposes the following: servicemen will be able to study in higher education institutions without interrupting their service; they are guaranteed preservation of their place of study and scholarships; they will be able to take leave for the duration of the session; these rights will also apply to professional pre-higher education (colleges, technical schools, etc.).

The bill was voted on only in the first reading. Next, it must be adopted as a whole.

At the same time, the Rada voted for a shortened procedure for consideration before the second reading.  

Families of deceased military personnel in captivity are guaranteed a payment of UAH 15 million - the Rada supported amendments to the draft law04.06.25, 13:51 • 972 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

PoliticsEducation
Oleksiy Goncharenko
Verkhovna Rada
