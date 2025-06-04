$41.640.02
Publications
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Publications

Families of deceased military personnel in captivity are guaranteed a payment of UAH 15 million - the Rada supported amendments to the draft law

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

The Parliament supported in the first reading amendments to the draft law guaranteeing the payment of UAH 15 million to the families of deceased servicemen who died in captivity. The deadline for оформлення (registration) of documents has also been increased.

In the new version, with amendments to the draft law, a new qualification for the death of military personnel while in captivity - the families of the deceased must be guaranteed payment. The draft law has so far been supported only in the first reading. Among other changes: an increase in the deadline for оформлення documents for receiving assistance; changes in determining the amount of assistance.

UNN reports with reference to the TG channel of Deputy Honcharenko. 

Details

The Rada supported the changes regarding one-time payments to military personnel in the first reading.

- Oleksiy Honcharenko announced in his TG channel. 

 Draft Law No. 13168 proposes the following changes:

  • guarantee a payment of UAH 15 million to the families of deceased military personnel in captivity, regardless of the cause of death;
    • if death occurred while in captivity, it will be considered an official duty;
      • increase the deadline for оформлення documents for receiving assistance after injury or illness without disability - from 3 months to 1 year;
        • specify how the amount of assistance is determined if it depends on the subsistence minimum - the amount will be calculated based on the indicator as of January 1 of the year when the disability group was established.

          Important! As Honcharenko noted, the relevant draft law has so far been voted on in the first reading. 

          Next, there must be consideration and adoption as a whole.

          - added the People's Deputy in his blog in TG.

          Let us remind you

          The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading a draft law on the Military Ombudsman, who will consider complaints from military personnel and monitor the defense sector. 

          The Verkhovna Rada supported in the second reading a draft law on compensation for unused vacations for military personnel.

          Ihor Telezhnikov

          Ihor Telezhnikov

          Politics
          Oleksiy Goncharenko
          Verkhovna Rada
