Large-scale illegal arms trafficking channel eliminated in Ukraine

Employees of the Criminal Investigation Department and the Main Investigation Department of the National Police of Ukraine stopped the criminal activities of a group that specialized in illegal dealings with weapons and ammunition. The organizer of the "black gunsmiths" has been detained and notified of suspicion. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, writes UNN.

The defendants sold trophy firearms and firearms lost during combat operations. The organizer of the group turned out to be a 43-year-old resident of Poltava region. - the message says.

During the events, law enforcement officers discovered a weapons cache: 48 Kalashnikov assault rifles, 26 Makarov pistols, 4 machine guns, 8 units of other rifled firearms, 4 grenade launchers and 31 rounds for grenade launchers, 8 mines, 76 grenades, almost 26,000 rounds of various calibers, fuses, detonators, almost 21 kilograms of explosives, silencers, smoke bombs, bayonet knives, loaded magazines.

In addition, cash - over 3,000 euros and a car were seized.

The organizer of the criminal group, who is accused of illegal handling of weapons, was detained in accordance with procedural rules. Further investigative actions are underway to identify and bring to justice all members of the group.

