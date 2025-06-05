The Rada is not considering lowering the mobilization age - Stefanchuk

There are currently no draft laws in the Verkhovna Rada that would provide for lowering the mobilization age. People aged 18 to 24 can voluntarily go to the military - under contract. This was stated by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, reports UNN.

It is not planned to be submitted or considered. The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has already expressed its opinion on this issue once - we reduced the mobilization age from 27 to 25 years. Other initiatives are not yet planned in the Verkhovna Rada - said Stefanchuk.

Details

He noted that conditions have been created in Ukraine that people aged 18 to 24 can voluntarily go to the military by signing a contract on special terms.

In addition, he reminded that the day before the Rada adopted a bill according to which military personnel who are studying should be granted leave.

Let us remind

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading a bill that guarantees the right to education for military personnel aged 18-25. The document provides for the possibility of studying without interrupting service, preserving a place in higher education and scholarships, as well as leave for the duration of the session. The bill also applies to college and technical school students.