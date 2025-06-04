Military contract for 60+: The Rada adopted the law in the first reading

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading a bill that will allow citizens aged 60+ to voluntarily sign contracts for military service during martial law. This is reported by UNN with reference to MP Oleksiy Honcharenko and bill card No. 13229.

Details

The Verkhovna Rada supported in the first reading a bill that will allow citizens aged 60 years and older to perform military service under a contract for a period of 1 year - at their own request and subject to suitability for health reasons - said Honcharenko.

According to the bill, during martial law, subject to a letter from the commander of a military unit, persons aged 60 years and older who have been found fit for military service by the military medical commission may be accepted for military service under a contract for the following positions:

private, sergeant or foreman;

junior or senior officer (provided that these persons were dismissed from military service after January 01, 2015).

The procedure for approving candidates, as well as the list of documents required for their consideration, shall be determined by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Such citizens will be able to sign a contract for a term of 1 year, but they are given a probationary period of two months. The contract may be terminated:

due to the recognition of a serviceman as having failed the probationary period;

due to professional incompetence.

Recall

In February, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure for the "Contract 18-24" project – a voluntary initiative for Ukrainians in the 18-24 age category. The procedure stipulates that Ukrainians aged 18 to 24 can conclude a contract with a military unit for a year, but a prerequisite is participation in hostilities for 6 months, defines a specific list of positions for which a contract can be signed, and also provides a number of incentives.