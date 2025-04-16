The State Border Guard Service is coordinating with the General Staff the recruitment of its ranks under the "Contract 18-24" program - Demchenko

The State Border Guard Service is joining the ranks under the "Contract 18-24". All necessary issues in this regard are currently being agreed upon with the General Staff of the Armed Forces, said the spokesman of the SBGS Andriy Demchenko during a briefing, writes UNN.

We are staffed both through mobilization and on a contract basis. Ten of our state border guard bodies had previously received the opportunity to be staffed without involving employees of the TCC and SP, and in recent days there have been changes regarding the involvement of SBGS units in staffing under the "Contract 18-24" - Demchenko said.

The spokesman noted that combat brigades of the SBGS are primarily designated for staffing under the "Contract 18-24" program. Currently, all necessary issues, including the financial component, are being agreed upon with the General Staff of Ukraine.

For this purpose, primarily combat brigades are designated, this is agreed with the General Staff in accordance with the government decree. After that, we will be able to staff the necessary positions with willing citizens of Ukraine aged 18 to 24 who are ready to stand up for the defense of Ukraine and have other privileges regarding the financial component of payment, as it was previously in the Armed Forces of Ukraine - explained Demchenko.

Demchenko also clarified that those who wish can conclude a contract and choose the position that is vacant in the ranks of the SBGS.

"Work on recruiting and joining the military service in the SBGS, both men and women, is constantly carried out. And I can note that many citizens go to the SBGS units not by mobilization, but also by signing a contract and independently choosing for themselves the position that is vacant and that we can offer," - said the spokesman of the SBGS.

Addition

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, reported that within the framework of the "Contract 18-24" project, the list of positions for volunteers who want to join the defense of Ukraine has been expanded. The number of available positions has been increased from 9 to 18.

To date, the number of Ukrainians who have signed contracts to join the Defense Forces under the "Contract 18-24" program is less than 500 people.