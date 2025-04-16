The State Border Guard Service is coordinating with the General Staff the recruitment of its ranks under the "Contract 18-24" program - Demchenko

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16909 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 73087 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 39540 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 44872 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 51955 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 93818 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 85705 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35465 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60593 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109476 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
5.8m/s
49%
Popular news

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 91517 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 53672 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 29739 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 23878 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 12197 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 73087 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 92517 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 93818 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 85705 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 185058 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 54477 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 29987 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 30964 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 32206 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 34462 views
Actual

R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

The State Border Guard Service is coordinating with the General Staff the recruitment of its ranks under the "Contract 18-24" program - Demchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7908 views

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine is joining the staffing process under the "contract 18-24" program. Currently, all necessary issues are being coordinated with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The State Border Guard Service is coordinating with the General Staff the recruitment of its ranks under the "Contract 18-24" program - Demchenko

The State Border Guard Service is joining the ranks under the "Contract 18-24". All necessary issues in this regard are currently being agreed upon with the General Staff of the Armed Forces, said the spokesman of the SBGS Andriy Demchenko during a briefing, writes UNN.

We are staffed both through mobilization and on a contract basis. Ten of our state border guard bodies had previously received the opportunity to be staffed without involving employees of the TCC and SP, and in recent days there have been changes regarding the involvement of SBGS units in staffing under the "Contract 18-24"

- Demchenko said.

The spokesman noted that combat brigades of the SBGS are primarily designated for staffing under the "Contract 18-24" program. Currently, all necessary issues, including the financial component, are being agreed upon with the General Staff of Ukraine.

For this purpose, primarily combat brigades are designated, this is agreed with the General Staff in accordance with the government decree. After that, we will be able to staff the necessary positions with willing citizens of Ukraine aged 18 to 24 who are ready to stand up for the defense of Ukraine and have other privileges regarding the financial component of payment, as it was previously in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

- explained Demchenko.

Demchenko also clarified that those who wish can conclude a contract and choose the position that is vacant in the ranks of the SBGS.

"Work on recruiting and joining the military service in the SBGS, both men and women, is constantly carried out. And I can note that many citizens go to the SBGS units not by mobilization, but also by signing a contract and independently choosing for themselves the position that is vacant and that we can offer," - said the spokesman of the SBGS.

Addition

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, reported that within the framework of the "Contract 18-24" project, the list of positions for volunteers who want to join the defense of Ukraine has been expanded. The number of available positions has been increased from 9 to 18.

To date, the number of Ukrainians who have signed contracts to join the Defense Forces under the "Contract 18-24" program is less than 500 people.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPolitics
Rustem Umerov
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,764.70
S&P 500
$5,330.88
Tesla
$247.68
Газ TTF
$35.40
Золото
$3,323.99
Ethereum
$1,576.77