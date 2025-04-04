3rd Assault Brigade

The occupiers are trying to win back lost positions after the failure of the Third Assault Brigade. In the Lyman direction, the
enemy uses light equipment, including motorcycles.
The commander of the Terra unit reported active infantry attacks in the Kharkiv sector. The enemy is trying to exhaust the
Ukrainian defense with waves of assaults, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces are successfully holding their positions.
The “I Love the Third Assault” posters featuring women have caused controversy on social media. Some users consider the
advertisement sexist, while others point to its effectiveness for the target audience.
A unit of the Third Assault Brigade conducted a successful offensive in the Kharkiv region. The soldiers recaptured lost
positions, destroyed an enemy subversive reconnaissance group and released Ukrainian prisoners from neighboring units.
An 800-year-old stone sculpture of a Polovtsian warrior weighing half a ton has been evacuated from the frontline area of Pokrovsk
district to Dnipro. The statue will be preserved and stored in a museum until the security situation improves.
The Brovary community handed over four mini-excavators, drones and an ambulance to the military units under their care. The
equipment has already been delivered to the front line to strengthen their defense capabilities.
The construction of a unique residential complex for wounded soldiers is nearing completion in Kyiv Oblast. At the end of August,
56 families will receive the keys to their homes in Ukraine's first inclusive town for defenders.
The community of Brovary donated 39 Mavic-3 drones to the Third Separate Assault Brigade. The soldiers thanked for the support,
and Mayor Ihor Sapozhko expressed his gratitude to the military for their courage.