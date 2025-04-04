3rd Assault Brigade

$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 4874 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 50113 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 188983 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 109644 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 367601 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 295903 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 211268 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243111 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254542 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160629 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

News by theme

Russians have increased pressure in the Lyman direction: spokesman of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Grouping explained the reason

The occupiers are trying to win back lost positions after the failure of the Third Assault Brigade. In the Lyman direction, the enemy uses light equipment, including motorcycles.

War • April 2, 12:35 PM • 12401 views

Occupants continue to actively advance with infantry in Kharkiv region - Volokhov

The commander of the Terra unit reported active infantry attacks in the Kharkiv sector. The enemy is trying to exhaust the Ukrainian defense with waves of assaults, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces are successfully holding their positions.

War • January 6, 08:44 AM • 24302 views

Is a woman a trophy? The Third Assault Brigade's advertisement caused outrage in social media

The “I Love the Third Assault” posters featuring women have caused controversy on social media. Some users consider the advertisement sexist, while others point to its effectiveness for the target audience.

Society • October 12, 02:19 PM • 51921 views

It recaptured positions and liberated prisoners: The Third Assault Brigade Conducted Successful Offensives in Kharkiv Region

A unit of the Third Assault Brigade conducted a successful offensive in the Kharkiv region. The soldiers recaptured lost positions, destroyed an enemy subversive reconnaissance group and released Ukrainian prisoners from neighboring units.

War • October 7, 03:26 PM • 15845 views

800-year-old stone woman evacuated from Donetsk region to Dnipro

An 800-year-old stone sculpture of a Polovtsian warrior weighing half a ton has been evacuated from the frontline area of Pokrovsk district to Dnipro. The statue will be preserved and stored in a museum until the security situation improves.

War • September 23, 05:09 PM • 23752 views

Drones, special equipment, and an ambulance: Brovary community hands over another batch of aid to Ukrainian army (video)

The Brovary community handed over four mini-excavators, drones and an ambulance to the military units under their care. The equipment has already been delivered to the front line to strengthen their defense capabilities.

Kyiv region • August 17, 11:24 AM • 21145 views

Construction of Ukraine's first inclusive town for soldiers is nearing completion in Kyiv region: keys to the houses will be handed over at the end of August

The construction of a unique residential complex for wounded soldiers is nearing completion in Kyiv Oblast. At the end of August, 56 families will receive the keys to their homes in Ukraine's first inclusive town for defenders.

Society • August 13, 08:43 AM • 17683 views

We will destroy enemies more efficiently - The Third Assault Brigade received new drones from the community of Brovary

The community of Brovary donated 39 Mavic-3 drones to the Third Separate Assault Brigade. The soldiers thanked for the support, and Mayor Ihor Sapozhko expressed his gratitude to the military for their courage.

Kyiv region • August 6, 02:33 PM • 19777 views