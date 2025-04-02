Russians have increased pressure in the Lyman direction: spokesman of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Grouping explained the reason
Kyiv • UNN
The occupiers are trying to win back lost positions after the failure of the Third Assault Brigade. In the Lyman direction, the enemy uses light equipment, including motorcycles.
Russian occupiers were given a scolding in the Lyman direction by the Third Assault Brigade, and after that the occupiers increased pressure there in order to recapture the positions they had partially lost. This was stated by the spokesman of the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" Viktor Tregubov on the air of the telethon on Thursday, reports UNN.
Details
When asked whether there is an increase in the number of Russians in the Lyman direction, Tregubov answered: "There, the Russians were reprimanded by the 3rd assault. After that, they increased the pressure in order to recapture those positions that they had partially lost... Therefore, the intensity increased precisely in that direction and it is now quite high there."
Tregubov noted that, in general, the Lyman direction is not the most intensive, but it is characterized by some interesting moments, such as the use of light equipment more actively than in other directions.
Sometimes there are attacks on several dozen motorcycles
Addendum
Today, April 2, the General Staff reported that in the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 17 times, trying to advance towards Torsky, Novy, Mirny, Novomykhailivka and Zelena Dolyna.