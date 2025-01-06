Occupants continue to actively advance with infantry in Kharkiv region - Volokhov

Russian occupants continue to actively advance with infantry in the Kharkiv region. They can afford to send up to 100 people to attack in waves.

This was reported by the commander of the Terra unit of the 3rd Separate Brigade Mykola Volokhov during a telethon, UNN reports .

Not a single meter of Ukrainian land has been surrendered in the area of responsibility of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade in Kharkiv region. We are steadfastly holding the line. The enemy continues to actively attack with infantry, the weather is such that it is difficult to use armored vehicles, they are trying, but where we work with our FPV drones, it is very difficult to do so, because everything that moves, it burns - Volokhov said.

He also noted that the Russians can afford to send up to 100 people to the assault.

Of course, they don't lose 100 people every day, but they can afford to send up to 100 people to assault, in waves, wave after wave. The purpose of such assaults is to deplete our defense, to make our guys run out of ammunition and so, wave after wave, to achieve their goal - Volokhov said.

AddendumAddendum

Andriy Rubtsov, a communications officer with the 116th Separate Mechanized Brigade, reported on January 1 that Ukrainian troops were observing enemy attempts to cross the Oskil River in Kharkiv region using inflatable boats. However, these attempts are unsuccessful.

On January 1, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, noted that work to strengthen the defense of Izyum and Balakliya, including the construction of fortifications and a circular defense of the cities, was going according to plan.