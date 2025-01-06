Occupants continue to actively advance with infantry in Kharkiv region - Volokhov

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 51521 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 147810 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 127602 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135207 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134167 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171358 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110708 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164244 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104461 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113954 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130824 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129617 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 37878 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 99443 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 102175 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 147827 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 171370 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164250 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191997 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181218 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129604 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130810 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142949 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134569 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151748 views
Occupants continue to actively advance with infantry in Kharkiv region - Volokhov

Occupants continue to actively advance with infantry in Kharkiv region - Volokhov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24193 views

The commander of the Terra unit reported active infantry attacks in the Kharkiv sector. The enemy is trying to exhaust the Ukrainian defense with waves of assaults, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces are successfully holding their positions.

Russian occupants continue to actively advance with infantry in the Kharkiv region. They can afford to send up to 100 people to attack in waves.

This was reported by the commander of the Terra unit of the 3rd Separate Brigade Mykola Volokhov during a telethon, UNN reports .

Not a single meter of Ukrainian land has been surrendered in the area of responsibility of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade in Kharkiv region. We are steadfastly holding the line. The enemy continues to actively attack with infantry, the weather is such that it is difficult to use armored vehicles, they are trying, but where we work with our FPV drones, it is very difficult to do so, because everything that moves, it burns

- Volokhov said.

He also noted that the Russians can afford to send up to 100 people to the assault.

Of course, they don't lose 100 people every day, but they can afford to send up to 100 people to assault, in waves, wave after wave. The purpose of such assaults is to deplete our defense, to make our guys run out of ammunition and so, wave after wave, to achieve their goal

- Volokhov said.

Addendum

Andriy Rubtsov, a communications officer with the 116th Separate Mechanized Brigade, reported on January 1 that Ukrainian troops were observing enemy attempts to cross the Oskil River in Kharkiv region using inflatable boats. However, these attempts are unsuccessful.

On January 1, the head of the Kharkiv regional administration, Oleh Syniehubov, noted that work to strengthen the defense of Izyum and Balakliya, including the construction of fortifications and a circular defense of the cities, was going according to plan. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
3rd Assault Brigade
Ukraine
Kharkiv

