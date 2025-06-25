$41.790.08
NATO will support Ukraine on its irreversible path to Alliance membership - Rutte

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8086 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has confirmed unwavering support for Ukraine on its path to membership in the Alliance. NATO is committed to providing Ukraine with 35 billion euros in aid this year to ensure peace.

NATO will support Ukraine on its irreversible path to Alliance membership - Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced that the Alliance will support Ukraine on its irreversible path to NATO membership. He announced this during a briefing at the NATO summit in The Hague, reports UNN.

We stand with Ukraine in its pursuit of peace and will support it on its irreversible path to NATO membership 

- Rutte said.

He also added that NATO will stand firmly on its feet in partnership with Ukraine and reminded that 35 billion euros of aid will be provided this year.

The Alliance will stand firmly on its feet, but together in partnership with Ukraine. Our message to the leader of Ukraine and his people: we will continue to support Ukraine, including the 35 billion euros promised for this year. We will continue to help Ukraine to ensure lasting peace in the future 

- Rutte summarized.

Addition

Bloomberg reports that US President Donald Trump said at a closed meeting with fellow NATO leaders that something needs to be done with Ukraine, as the situation there has "completely spiraled out of control".

This comment from the American leader came against the background of "a clear lack of enthusiasm about meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky," the publication's source said.

The media also wrote that NATO allies agreed to soften criticism of Russia in a statement to be signed by the leaders, according to the leak.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Politics
Mark Rutte
NATO
The Hague
Ukraine
