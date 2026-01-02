$42.350.03
Preparing a successor: Kim Jong Un's daughter visits state mausoleum for the first time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2 views

The daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Ju Ae, made her first public visit to the Kumsusan mausoleum, accompanying her parents. Her frequent appearances in state media fuel speculation that she may become her father's successor.

Preparing a successor: Kim Jong Un's daughter visits state mausoleum for the first time

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's daughter, Ju Ae, who is likely being groomed to be his successor, accompanied her parents on her first public visit to the Kumsusan Mausoleum to pay respects to the country's former leaders. This was reported by Reuters, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that Ju Ae has been appearing more and more frequently in state media over the past three years, fueling speculation among analysts and South Korea's intelligence agency that she could become the "fourth-generation leader of the country."

Hong Min, a North Korea expert at the Korea Institute for National Unification, believes that North Korea is creating an image of Kim's "stable family" by showing his wife and daughter with him at important events.

It is almost impossible to publicly appoint Kim Ju Ae, who is believed to have just turned 13, as heir, as she has not even reached the age to join the Workers' Party yet.

- the expert pointed out.

At the same time, the authors note that in the last three years, Ju Ae has been appearing more and more frequently in North Korean state media, fueling speculation among analysts and South Korean intelligence that she could become Kim Jong Un's successor.

Recall

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the test of a long-range surface-to-air missile that destroyed targets at a distance of 200 km.

