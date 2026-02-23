$43.270.01
EU failed to agree on 20th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas
Exclusive
03:29 PM • 1414 views
Telegram in question - should the messenger be blocked and will it reduce the risk of terrorist attacks in Ukraine
Exclusive
02:58 PM • 3116 views
Why do temples hurt and how to get rid of it
02:29 PM • 6936 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv: suspect remanded in custody for 60 days without bail
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 33367 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 40453 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
12:02 PM • 25815 views
European Commission: Russia destroyed "Druzhba", decision on repair terms rests with Ukraine
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 31248 views
The only large-caliber ammunition manufacturer in Ukraine stopped operations after searches. The Prosecutor General's Office reacted
10:23 AM • 31417 views
Comprehensive mobilization reform underway, 90% of deferrals processed through "Reserve+" - FedorovVideo
10:16 AM • 25603 views
General Staff confirms hit on Russian Black Sea Fleet missile unit armed with Bastion in Crimea
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The Diplomat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 278 views

EU foreign ministers failed to reach an agreement on the 20th package of sanctions against Russia. Work on restrictive measures continues, with a focus on increasing pressure on the aggressor.

During the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council at the ministerial level, the European Union countries did not reach an agreement on the adoption of the 20th package of sanctions against Russia. This was stated by the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, after the meeting, as reported by UNN.

According to her, the lack of a decision was an undesirable signal, but work on the sanctions package continues.

Unfortunately, we did not reach an agreement on the 20th sanctions package. This is a setback and a signal we did not want to send today, but the work continues 

– said Kallas.

She emphasized that the European Union will continue to focus on increasing pressure on Russia, including through restrictive measures in response to aggression against Ukraine.

The EU Council meeting also focused on countering external interference, information operations, and supporting Ukraine amid the ongoing war.

Recall

The European Union extended sanctions against Russia until February 24, 2027. This decision was made due to violations of international law and will come into force on February 24, 2026.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World