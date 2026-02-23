EU failed to agree on 20th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas

During the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council at the ministerial level, the European Union countries did not reach an agreement on the adoption of the 20th package of sanctions against Russia. This was stated by the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, after the meeting, as reported by UNN.

According to her, the lack of a decision was an undesirable signal, but work on the sanctions package continues.

Unfortunately, we did not reach an agreement on the 20th sanctions package. This is a setback and a signal we did not want to send today, but the work continues – said Kallas.

She emphasized that the European Union will continue to focus on increasing pressure on Russia, including through restrictive measures in response to aggression against Ukraine.

The EU Council meeting also focused on countering external interference, information operations, and supporting Ukraine amid the ongoing war.

Recall

The European Union extended sanctions against Russia until February 24, 2027. This decision was made due to violations of international law and will come into force on February 24, 2026.