North Korea has introduced Russian as a compulsory subject in schools

$42.300.10
48.950.00
ukenru
10:24 PM • 2446 views
Yermak: Zelenskyy will not sign any document on renouncing territories as long as he is President of Ukraine
November 27, 06:30 PM • 12889 views
Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week
November 27, 05:31 PM • 15654 views
Fatal road accident involving a former prosecutor: the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Kravchenko, requests 10 years in prison for the defendant
Exclusive
November 27, 03:25 PM • 25296 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
November 27, 02:27 PM • 31878 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
November 27, 02:21 PM • 20054 views
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
Exclusive
November 27, 02:12 PM • 28269 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
November 27, 01:37 PM • 21690 views
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaPhoto
November 27, 12:53 PM • 14014 views
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
November 27, 12:37 PM • 17582 views
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
3m/s
79%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Budanov spoke about Biletskyi's role in the air breakthrough to the besieged Azovstal in MariupolNovember 27, 02:52 PM • 13442 views
Relatives of victims of the scandalous Odrex clinic called on law enforcement to investigate and punish those responsible for the death of their loved ones - videoVideoNovember 27, 03:30 PM • 20566 views
No Christmas tree, but with a nativity scene: which cities in Ukraine refused New Year's treesNovember 27, 04:32 PM • 4342 views
They will continue to bring closer the points that we have based on the results of Geneva: Zelenskyy on the upcoming meeting of representatives of Ukraine and the USANovember 27, 06:19 PM • 12077 views
Damage at Baikonur after Soyuz launch: Russia temporarily lost the ability to send people into spaceVideoNovember 27, 06:40 PM • 9474 views
Publications
Relatives of victims of the scandalous Odrex clinic called on law enforcement to investigate and punish those responsible for the death of their loved ones - videoVideoNovember 27, 03:30 PM • 20634 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
November 27, 03:25 PM • 25295 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
Exclusive
November 27, 02:27 PM • 31877 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
November 27, 02:12 PM • 28269 views
Ukrainian companies with ties to Russia earned UAH 150.3 billion in 2024 - YouControl studyPhotoNovember 27, 01:38 PM • 22871 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Andriy Yermak
Cyril Ramaphosa
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Netherlands
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 28418 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 49519 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 82922 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 98398 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 97835 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Time (magazine)
Gold
Boeing Starliner

North Korea has introduced Russian as a compulsory subject in schools

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

North Korea has made Russian a compulsory subject for schoolchildren from the 4th grade. About 600 people in the DPRK study Russian, making it one of the three most popular languages in the DPRK.

North Korea has introduced Russian as a compulsory subject in schools

North Korea has introduced Russian as a compulsory subject in schools from the 4th grade. This was reported by Politico, informs UNN.

Details

According to Alexander Kozlov, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment of the Russian Federation, co-chairman of the intergovernmental commission of the Russian Federation and North Korea, currently about 600 people in North Korea are studying Russian, making it one of the three most popular languages in the country.

As the official said, 3,000 schoolchildren and 300 university students are studying Korean in Russia, with 96 North Korean citizens admitted to Russian universities last year. Another 29 people were enrolled in geology courses in Russia this year.

The two countries cooperate in education in sectors such as banking, energy, medicine, and geology. ... Russia is building a center in North Korea that will offer Russian-language education at Kim Chol Ju University

- Kozlov is quoted by the publication.

The authors point out that Russia's traditionally close ties with North Korea have strengthened after the former's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Thus, the DPRK supplies weapons to Russia and sends troops to fight on the front lines and clear mines in the Kursk region.

In August 2025, Russian tourists flocked to North Korean resorts as Russian airlines launched direct flights to Pyongyang.

Recall

According to Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, this year North Korea more than halved its supply of shells to Russia, while mostly transferring outdated ammunition due to the depletion of its own reserves.

Russian information about the appearance of DPRK military in the Zaporizhzhia direction has no confirmation - CPD24.11.25, 11:58 • 11332 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEducation
Pyongyang
North Korea