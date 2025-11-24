$42.270.11
48.700.19
ukenru
08:21 AM • 3024 views
EU leaders gather for emergency meeting on Ukraine war peace talks: Politico learns details
Exclusive
07:12 AM • 17911 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
06:19 AM • 16603 views
Ukraine and US will continue working on a "refined" peace plan, Zelenskyy may visit the States this week - Reuters
06:00 AM • 18059 views
Scandal surrounding Odrex clinic: court to consider changing pre-trial detention for doctor whose actions are linked to patient's death
November 24, 12:17 AM • 24207 views
Geneva Talks: US and Ukraine Issue Joint Statement
November 23, 09:45 PM • 30599 views
CBS News: Zelenskyy may be invited to the US, but it all depends on the meeting in Geneva
November 23, 05:09 PM • 32306 views
"We have made very good progress and are moving towards a just and lasting peace": Yermak on the results of the meeting in GenevaVideo
November 23, 05:04 PM • 35988 views
Rubio announced the biggest breakthrough in negotiations since the process beganVideo
November 23, 05:00 PM • 26915 views
Ukraine announced electricity supply restrictions for November 24: outage schedules will be applied
November 23, 04:43 PM • 22906 views
European countries proposed changes to the US plan for Ukraine – Reuters
Tags
Authors
Facebook

Russian information about the appearance of DPRK military in the Zaporizhzhia direction has no confirmation - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

Information from Russian media about the arrival of DPRK military in the Zaporizhzhia direction has not been confirmed. This was reported by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko.

Russian information about the appearance of DPRK military in the Zaporizhzhia direction has no confirmation - CPD

Information from Russian media about the alleged arrival of DPRK military personnel in the Zaporizhzhia direction has no confirmation. This was written on Telegram by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), UNN reports.

As of 9:00 AM, Russian information about the appearance of DPRK military personnel in the Zaporizhzhia direction has no confirmation.

- the message says.

Context

As Russian media reported, DPRK troops allegedly arrived in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

According to their reports, North Korean soldiers are stationed near Huliaipole. Before their arrival, they underwent two months of training.

Recall

In early November, South Korea reported the deployment of over 10,000 North Korean troops near the Russian-Ukrainian border, as well as the dispatch of engineers and builders to Russia. The DPRK officially confirmed the dispatch of troops to Russia to participate in the war against Ukraine, receiving oil, food, and weapons in exchange.

Olga Rozgon

