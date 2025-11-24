Russian information about the appearance of DPRK military in the Zaporizhzhia direction has no confirmation - CPD
Information from Russian media about the alleged arrival of DPRK military personnel in the Zaporizhzhia direction has no confirmation. This was written on Telegram by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), UNN reports.
As of 9:00 AM, Russian information about the appearance of DPRK military personnel in the Zaporizhzhia direction has no confirmation.
Context
As Russian media reported, DPRK troops allegedly arrived in the Zaporizhzhia direction.
According to their reports, North Korean soldiers are stationed near Huliaipole. Before their arrival, they underwent two months of training.
Recall
In early November, South Korea reported the deployment of over 10,000 North Korean troops near the Russian-Ukrainian border, as well as the dispatch of engineers and builders to Russia. The DPRK officially confirmed the dispatch of troops to Russia to participate in the war against Ukraine, receiving oil, food, and weapons in exchange.