Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about it

Even in a clean and well-maintained home, fleas can suddenly appear. These microscopic jumpers do not ask for permission to enter, but they can infest an apartment in a matter of days.

Where do fleas come from if the house is clean?

The idea that fleas only appear where there is dirt is a myth. In fact, tidiness does not guarantee complete protection. Parasites enter homes through various routes, and often owners do not even suspect it.

Most often, domestic animals become the "transport" for fleas. One walk or contact with another animal is enough for unwanted passengers to appear in their fur. But even if you don't have a cat or dog, the risk still exists. Flea eggs can be brought home on shoes or clothes along with dirt or even dust.

In apartment buildings, ventilation shafts or cracks in the floor or walls can also be a source of infestation. Insects can penetrate apartments, especially on lower floors. Sometimes, a doormat that a stray cat has been on is enough, and fleas are already colonizing new territory.

So, the problem is not in cleanliness as such, but in accessibility and conditions for reproduction. And they reproduce very quickly, because a female flea can lay dozens of eggs every day, which means that in a few weeks, a minor infestation can turn into a large-scale problem.

What are the dangers of fleas?

Fleas are not just small biting insects. They feed on blood and can cause serious discomfort and even a threat to health.

In humans, flea bites cause red spots that itch very badly. They should not be scratched, as scratching can lead to inflammation and skin infection. And in more sensitive people, an allergic reaction may even develop.

However, for animals, the situation is even more dangerous. Constant itching exhausts them, and in case of massive infestation, anemia can develop, especially in kittens and puppies. In addition, fleas are carriers of parasites and pathogens. Therefore, fighting fleas is not only a matter of comfort, but also of family safety.

How to tell if there are fleas in the house

The first sign is usually the behavior of pets. If a cat or dog constantly scratches, jumps sharply, or bites its fur, an examination should be performed. If you notice small black specks on the animal's skin, these are flea waste products. If you moisten them with water, they turn reddish due to the presence of digested blood.

In humans, the sign is itchy bites that appear mainly after being at home or in the morning after sleep. Sometimes the insects themselves can be seen on the floor or carpet, but they quickly jump and disappear from sight.

How to get rid of fleas

To effectively eliminate fleas, you need to act simultaneously in several directions.

Start with a thorough cleaning. All textile products: bedding, bedspreads, animal bedding, curtains, rugs - should be washed at a temperature of at least 60°C. High temperatures are fatal to eggs and larvae. It is also advisable to wash all shoes and clothes.

Next, thoroughly vacuum the floor, carpets, upholstered furniture, baseboards, and cracks. Pay special attention to hard-to-reach places. After cleaning, the vacuum cleaner bag must be immediately disposed of or washed with hot water. Then use special chemical flea remedies. Insecticidal treatment remains the most effective method of control. It affects the nervous system of parasites and ensures rapid destruction of adult individuals.

All potential accumulation sites should be treated: floors, baseboards, space under furniture, carpets. Important: when applying, follow the instructions for the product you have chosen and safety precautions, i.e., remove people and animals from the premises during home treatment, protect food and dishes, and thoroughly ventilate the rooms after completion.

After 10-14 days, it is recommended to repeat the procedure to destroy a new generation of fleas that may have hatched from eggs.

Animal treatment

In parallel with general cleaning, veterinary flea remedies should be used: shampoos, drops on the withers, special tablets or collars.

During room treatment, animals should be isolated, and after completion, they should be provided with a clean and washed resting place.

Folk remedies against fleas

Home remedies can reduce parasite activity, but they will not replace professional disinsection. A mixture of salt and soda, a vinegar solution for washing floors, or aromatic herbs (wormwood, lavender, mint) can act as an additional barrier. However, in case of significant infestation, they will not ensure complete destruction of the population.

Fleas do not disappear on their own. The longer you postpone treatment, the more difficult the fight becomes. But with a competent approach, it is realistic to completely get rid of parasites.

