Mykolaiv under enemy drone attack: three explosions heard in the city

Mykolaiv came under attack from enemy drones on the night of Friday, January 2. This was reported by Mayor Sienkevych, according to UNN.

According to him, Mykolaiv is under threat of UAV attack.

An explosion was heard in Mykolaiv. The threat of drones for our city continues! - Sienkevych wrote.

Meanwhile, local public pages report three explosions in Mykolaiv during the night.

Russia attacked Mykolaiv with drones on the night of December 26, causing a power outage in the Mykolaiv district.

