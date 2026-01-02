Mykolaiv under enemy drone attack: three explosions heard in the city

$42.350.03
49.790.06
ukenru
January 1, 01:04 PM • 30780 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 42856 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 38025 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 36570 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 137501 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 137331 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 49087 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 42696 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 36674 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 29622 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
2m/s
84%
741mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
No champagne or cognac: new rules came into force for Ukrainian wine and other alcoholJanuary 1, 03:37 PM • 13862 views
Ukraine celebrates 117th anniversary of Stepan Bandera's birth: where ceremonies took placePhotoJanuary 1, 04:02 PM • 7416 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 17557 views
Slovakia stated that Ukraine will never be in NATOJanuary 1, 06:30 PM • 3850 views
"6-7" recognized as the most annoying slang of 2025 by an American universityJanuary 1, 06:47 PM • 9618 views
Publications
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 17594 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 37738 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 137501 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 79920 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 107391 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Hakan Fidan
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Zaporizhzhia
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 24610 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 32882 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 33697 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 79920 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 33015 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
TikTok
YouTube
Truth Social

Mykolaiv under enemy drone attack: three explosions heard in the city

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

Mykolaiv was attacked by enemy drones on the night of Friday, January 2. Mayor Sienkevych reported explosions and the threat of UAVs.

Mykolaiv under enemy drone attack: three explosions heard in the city

Mykolaiv came under attack from enemy drones on the night of Friday, January 2. This was reported by Mayor Sienkevych, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, Mykolaiv is under threat of UAV attack.

An explosion was heard in Mykolaiv. The threat of drones for our city continues!

- Sienkevych wrote.

Meanwhile, local public pages report three explosions in Mykolaiv during the night.

Recall

Russia attacked Mykolaiv with drones on the night of December 26, causing a power outage in the Mykolaiv district.

Russians attacked Mykolaiv: part of the city and region left without electricity20.12.25, 00:19 • 4772 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Mykolaiv