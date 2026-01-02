Mykolaiv under enemy drone attack: three explosions heard in the city
Kyiv • UNN
Mykolaiv was attacked by enemy drones on the night of Friday, January 2. Mayor Sienkevych reported explosions and the threat of UAVs.
Mykolaiv came under attack from enemy drones on the night of Friday, January 2. This was reported by Mayor Sienkevych, according to UNN.
Details
According to him, Mykolaiv is under threat of UAV attack.
An explosion was heard in Mykolaiv. The threat of drones for our city continues!
Meanwhile, local public pages report three explosions in Mykolaiv during the night.
Recall
Russia attacked Mykolaiv with drones on the night of December 26, causing a power outage in the Mykolaiv district.
Russians attacked Mykolaiv: part of the city and region left without electricity20.12.25, 00:19 • 4772 views