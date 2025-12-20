Russians attacked Mykolaiv: part of the city and region left without electricity

$42.340.00
49.590.04
ukenru
December 19, 03:48 PM • 12853 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
December 19, 03:34 PM • 24171 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
December 19, 02:53 PM • 22494 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 40789 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
December 19, 02:08 PM • 31717 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 18030 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 18727 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
December 19, 12:10 PM • 14012 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 29170 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11702 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
0m/s
95%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Justice and accountability: Commander of Biletsky's 125th Brigade sent incompetent officers to the infantryVideoDecember 19, 01:22 PM • 5930 views
Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS made its closest approach to Earth: what NASA says about itPhotoVideoDecember 19, 01:29 PM • 5120 views
Massive Russian attacks on Odesa region: authorities are looking for alternative routes for transport in southern Ukraine04:27 PM • 10520 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 9066 views
Hungarian Prime Minister Orban in Brussels questioned "who attacked whom" during the war in Ukraine05:27 PM • 5962 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 40787 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 29170 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 38389 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 34035 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 59907 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Donald Tusk
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Poland
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 9112 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 61738 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 43533 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 41563 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 47742 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Iron dome
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Russians attacked Mykolaiv: part of the city and region left without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

On the evening of December 19, Russian troops attacked Mykolaiv and the region, which led to power outages in part of the city and individual settlements. All necessary services are working at the shelling sites.

Russians attacked Mykolaiv: part of the city and region left without electricity

On the evening of December 19, Russian troops attacked Mykolaiv and the region. As a result of the attack, part of the city and individual settlements in the region were left without electricity. This was reported by Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych, UNN reports.

Russian terrorists attacked Mykolaiv. Power outages were recorded in Mykolaiv. And also, according to the OMA, in Mykolaiv and Voznesensk districts

- Sienkevych wrote.

According to him, all necessary services are working at the sites of the shelling.

Recall

On the night of December 18, Russian military attacked the energy infrastructure of Voznesensk. Due to the damage, water supply was temporarily suspended in one of the city's microdistricts.

Massive Russian attacks complicated the operation of the energy system in the south and east of Ukraine - State Energy Supervision15.12.25, 12:53 • 3526 views

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Voznesensk
Mykolaiv