Russians attacked Mykolaiv: part of the city and region left without electricity

On the evening of December 19, Russian troops attacked Mykolaiv and the region. As a result of the attack, part of the city and individual settlements in the region were left without electricity. This was reported by Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych, UNN reports.

Russian terrorists attacked Mykolaiv. Power outages were recorded in Mykolaiv. And also, according to the OMA, in Mykolaiv and Voznesensk districts - Sienkevych wrote.

According to him, all necessary services are working at the sites of the shelling.

On the night of December 18, Russian military attacked the energy infrastructure of Voznesensk. Due to the damage, water supply was temporarily suspended in one of the city's microdistricts.

